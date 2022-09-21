Vernal PD released the following information about the student who brought a gun to Vernal Middle School on Thursday: On Thursday September 22nd, the School Resource Officer at the Vernal Middle School discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school. The Officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center. Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target. Investigation also confirmed that once the student was detained there was no further threat. The swift actions of the School Resource Officer and other Officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise. The case remains under investigation. The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces “See Something, Say Something”. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Vernal Police Department.

VERNAL, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO