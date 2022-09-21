ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchesne County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
basinnow.com

Vernal PD Reveal Student With Gun Had A Plan And Specific Target

Vernal PD released the following information about the student who brought a gun to Vernal Middle School on Thursday: On Thursday September 22nd, the School Resource Officer at the Vernal Middle School discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school. The Officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center. Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target. Investigation also confirmed that once the student was detained there was no further threat. The swift actions of the School Resource Officer and other Officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise. The case remains under investigation. The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces “See Something, Say Something”. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Vernal Police Department.
VERNAL, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duchesne, UT
County
Duchesne County, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
basinnow.com

Unemployment Data By County

The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
UINTAH COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Attorney General#County Jail#State Of Utah#Violent Crime#District Court
ABC4

The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
ABC4

Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
utahstories.com

The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants

Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
UTAH STATE
Park Record

Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.

We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
PARK CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy