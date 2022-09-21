Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Latest scam hits home with law enforcement, triggers angry response from Utah County Sheriff’s Office
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 22, 2022 — Police regularly issue scam alerts for the public, warning of phone and online scams, but the latest round of a familiar scam touched a nerve in the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. “Scammers are blood-sucking creeps who prey on people who want...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police say student who brought gun to Vernal Middle School had a specific plan
VERNAL, Utah, Sept 23,2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police now believe the student who brought a gun to school Thursday morning had a specific plan in mind. “Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target,” reads a press release from Vernal Police Department on the gun turning up at Vernal Middle School.
Silver Alert canceled for missing American Fork man
A Silver Alert issued for a missing 63 year-old American Fork man that disappeared Saturday morning has been canceled.
basinnow.com
Vernal PD Reveal Student With Gun Had A Plan And Specific Target
Vernal PD released the following information about the student who brought a gun to Vernal Middle School on Thursday: On Thursday September 22nd, the School Resource Officer at the Vernal Middle School discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school. The Officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center. Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target. Investigation also confirmed that once the student was detained there was no further threat. The swift actions of the School Resource Officer and other Officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise. The case remains under investigation. The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces “See Something, Say Something”. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Vernal Police Department.
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
Park City Police Department looking for alleged multiple offense burglar in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Police Department posted on Facebook on September 21 that they are currently looking for an alleged multiple offense burglar in Park City. The suspect […]
Gephardt Daily
Motorist in Eagle Mountain caught driving 60 mph over speed limit, prompts message from Utah Co. Sheriff’s Office
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Sept. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking speeders to slow down and save lives, including their own. The message follows a traffic stop for a man allegedly driving 115 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. “A 43-year-old man was...
basinnow.com
Unemployment Data By County
The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
Utah County driver caught going 60 mph over speed limit
A driver was ticketed and even faces a charge of reckless driving after his speed was clocked at 60 miles per hour over the limit in Utah County.
The Justice Files: ‘Fear Thy Neighbor’ features Utah case
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – They were once neighbors before a dispute over a mailbox turned them into enemies. And in the end, it cost 85-year-old Max Heino his life. It’s a story the Justice Files first reported on in 2019. And now it’s turned into an episode on the series called “Fear thy Neighbor” […]
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
utahstories.com
The Secret of Utah’s Top 3 Old-School Restaurants
Older restaurants seem to have a certain appeal, and Millennials continue to visit these timeless businesses again and again. After asking individuals from this generation what attracts them to these establishments, I received the same responses: These places provide a unique atmosphere and quality menu items that make them stand out from their competitors. Top that all off with some rich history and great service, and you have a restaurant worth returning to.
Wine clubs are now available to Utahns, thanks to local wine brokerage
PARK CITY, Utah – Over two years after Utah State legislature passed House Bill 157, which allowed ‘wine of the month’ clubs in the state, it is now possible to […]
Park Record
Amy Roberts: The end is near. Maybe.
We’ve all heard it, if not recited it with some degree of frequency: “I moved here for the winters but stayed for the summers.” Park City should trademark the phrase before Vail tries to. We tend to treasure our summers in part because they’re generally short lived....
ksl.com
Wings & Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed returns for its 10th anniversary Saturday
SPANISH FORK, UTAH — For a decade now, Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed has been delighting car and airplane fanatics alike with a fun-filled day at the Spanish Fork Airport. This year promises to be the best yet. "It's going to be huge. We've expanded our area,...
SNAPPED: First snow of the season in Utah
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — The U.S. National Weather Service posted a photo of the first snow of the season in the high Uintas on Facebook on September 16. The photo […]
La Niña expected to impact snowfall for the 3rd consecutive winter
PARK CITY, Utah – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting that Utah’s Winter forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La […]
