Vernal PD Reveal Student With Gun Had A Plan And Specific Target
Vernal PD released the following information about the student who brought a gun to Vernal Middle School on Thursday: On Thursday September 22nd, the School Resource Officer at the Vernal Middle School discovered that a student reportedly possessed a firearm inside the school. The Officer immediately identified the student, and the student was detained. A firearm and ammunition were recovered, and the student has been booked into the Youth Detention Center. Investigation of the incident revealed that the student had a plan and a specific target. Investigation also confirmed that once the student was detained there was no further threat. The swift actions of the School Resource Officer and other Officers involved neutralized further threat and limited the potential panic, fear, and chaos that may have occurred if handled otherwise. The case remains under investigation. The Vernal Police Department would like to praise the actions of all those involved. This incident enforces “See Something, Say Something”. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Vernal Police Department.
Gun Brought to Vernal Middle School; Student Detained By Police
For the second time this month, Vernal Middle School has had a student bring a gun to school, the first time it was revealed to be an airsoft gun but today’s incident, based on a press release from Uintah School District, was a real gun. Thursday morning’s press release states: “An incident occurred at Vernal Middle School this morning before the start of the school day where it was reported that [a] student was in possession of a gun. The school followed established safety protocols for weapons on school property to ensure the safety of all students and staff. The student was immediately apprehended by the school resource officer assigned to VMS and the gun was recovered. It was determined that the student was the lone threat and the situation is stable. The student was taken into police custody. There is no active threat to VMS and no danger to students or staff. No additional information about this incident will be released at this point as this is an active investigation.” On September 6th, a student brought an air-soft gun to school that looked like a real handgun after having warned other students the week before to not come to school that day. In that incident, a student reported seeing the individual with what looked like a gun and the student was escorted out of class by the SRO without incident.
Unemployment Data By County
The Department of Workforce Services has released updated unemployment data by County. Daggett County reported 4.3 percent unemployment, up from 4.2 percent the month before. Duchesne County reported 2.8 percent unemployment, down from 2.9 percent the month before. Uintah County reported 3.4 percent unemployment, down from 3.5 percent the month before. The state of Utah was unchanged at 2 percent unemployment while nationally unemployment is 3.7 percent, up from 3.5 percent the month before. The next scheduled update will be October 24th. ’
