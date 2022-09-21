Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cottage from BBC's Vicar of Dibley series goes up for sale for £900k in Turville
A quaint cottage with a unique connection to the world of comedy has gone up for sale in Buckinghamshire. Church Cottage, situated in the village of Turville, featured in the much-loved sitcom The Vicar of Dibley. The series starred Dawn French, who played long-suffering vicar Geraldine Granger. Although it was...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Take That musical Greatest Days coming to Milton Keynes
A musical based on the songs of Take That is coming to Buckinghamshire. Greatest Days is visiting Milton Keynes next year as part of a national tour that coincides with the release of a film version. Featuring a story by Tim Firth, Greatest Days - named after the Take That...
BBC
Weston-super-Mare See Monster opens to public
A 450-tonne North Sea offshore platform that has been transformed into an art installation has opened to the public. See Monster in Weston-super-Mare features four levels which host a wild garden of plants, grasses and trees. It also includes an amphitheatre, a kinetic installation that forms the monster's "scales" and...
ARTS・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Exact date Glastonbury 2023 tickets will go on sale
Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 will go on sale in early November, organisers have revealed. Fans will be able to purchase coach and ticket packages at 6pm on Thursday November 3 and standard tickets at 9am on Sunday November 6. The music event will return to Worthy Farm in Somerset on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Time Out Global
150 boats with sparkling lights will sail down the Thames tomorrow for the Queen
On Saturday September 24, 150 boats with twinkling lights will sail down the river Thames as a tribute to the Queen, making a ‘stunning river of light’. The flotilla was originally planned to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but will instead go ahead to honour the late monarch after her death and commemorate King Charles’s accession.
U.K.・
