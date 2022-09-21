Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
West Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man was found guilt on several counts, including child molestation. Robin Hardy was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with minor. After a four day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before...
cbs4indy.com
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on...
Man wanted for murder arrested after being cited for littering by Greenwood PD
A man was arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing last month on Indianapolis' south side after he littered in front of a Greenwood police officer and provided a false identity when questioned.
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shelbycountypost.com
Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major
The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake
ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
Suspect in Tipton man's shooting death released ahead of trial
A judge has ordered that the suspect in a December 2020 homicide of a 19-year-old Tipton man be released from jail ahead of his trial, court records show.
Fox 59
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox 59
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
WLFI.com
Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
WIBC.com
Several Shootings, Stabbing Early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS--Several non-fatal shootings were reported Sunday morning by Indianapolis Metro Police. The first was on Woodruff Place East Dr. just east of downtown. The victim was reported in good condition with minor injuries. Another still in the overnight hours, was reported when a person walked into Methodist Hospital downtown. Police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing Avon teen found safe
UPDATE: The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday. The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She […]
Court docs: Plainfield gunman made racist remark before opening fire on Hispanic men outside hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, Alfredo Garcia, and two others were sitting outside White House Suites enjoying the September night with music playing and drinks in their hands when a black car pulled up and a man later identified as Dalonny Rodgers stepped out of the vehicle. Rodgers was wearing a gray hooded […]
wrtv.com
Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn
INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been convicted of murder. Marion Superior Court Judge Grant Hawkins found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on other charges, including:
Man accused of killing long-time Indy cab driver says it was 'misunderstanding'
We are learning more details about the moments leading up to the death of long-time Indianapolis tax driver Abdukadir Filanwaa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD busts three suspects accused of using Facebook to commit a series of online robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — Three suspects are behind bars accused of arranging a series of armed robberies in Indianapolis using Facebook. IMPD claims the suspects were arrested after they arranged to meet with members of the department’s covert robbery team for a sale this week. The crime spree started in...
Madison Co. Prosecutor responds to Carl Boards' request for out-of-county trial
The Madison County Prosecutor has responded to a request by the accused killer of an Elwood police officer to have the trial held in another county on grounds of possible jury bias.
IN Supreme Court hears appeal by woman who killed young stepdaughter
The Indiana Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal from a woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her 10-year-old stepdaughter.
Comments / 0