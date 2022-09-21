ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLFI.com

West Lafayette man found guilty of child molestation

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A West Lafayette man was found guilt on several counts, including child molestation. Robin Hardy was found guilty on two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual misconduct with minor. After a four day trial, the jury deliberated for an hour before...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on...
DELPHI, IN
FOX59

Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
KOKOMO, IN
Boone County, IN
Boone County, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Member of the Indiana State Police that calls Shelby Co. home promoted to Major

The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Captain Sid Newton to the rank of Major. Major Newton will serve as the Laboratory Division Commander, and oversee the Indiana State Police forensic laboratory system, crime scene investigations program and evidence management system. Newton,...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Anderson man drowns in Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 24-year-old man is dead after a drowning incident Saturday afternoon at an Anderson lake. Officers with the Anderson Police Department were dispatched around 4 p.m. to Shadyside Lake on report of a man attempting to swim across the body of water. Witnesses told police that the man, identified as 24-year-old Michael […]
ANDERSON, IN
Fox 59

Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
SHARPSVILLE, IN
Kenneth Arnold
Fox 59

Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder

COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
COLUMBUS, IN
WLFI.com

Fugitive Search: Kenneth Joseph Streible

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — In this week's fugitive search, officers are looking for Kenneth Joseph Streible. He is wanted on a warrant out of Tippecanoe County for the following:. Causing serious bodily injury when operating while intoxicated. Causing serious bodily injury when operating with an ACE of .08.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Several Shootings, Stabbing Early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS--Several non-fatal shootings were reported Sunday morning by Indianapolis Metro Police. The first was on Woodruff Place East Dr. just east of downtown. The victim was reported in good condition with minor injuries. Another still in the overnight hours, was reported when a person walked into Methodist Hospital downtown. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Missing Avon teen found safe

UPDATE: The Avon Police Department have located a 14-year-old girl who went missing Friday afternoon. ORIGINAL STORY: AVON, Ind. — The Avon Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen who was last seen at school Friday. The department said that 14-year-old Priscilla Brent has been reported missing. She […]
AVON, IN
wrtv.com

Man found guilty of murdering pastor's pregnant wife Amanda Blackburn

INDIANAPOLIS — One of three men accused in the 2015 killing of Amanda Blackburn, a pastor's pregnant wife, has been convicted of murder. Marion Superior Court Judge Grant Hawkins found Larry Jo Taylor guilty of two counts of murder but not guilty of a third in the death of Amanda Blackburn after a four-day bench trial. Taylor was also acquitted of a robbery charge, but found guilty on other charges, including:
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Family says motorcyclist has died following crash with IPS school bus

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools bus and a motorcycle that happened on Indy’s near southeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E. Orange Street and S. Kealing Avenue, which is located in a residential […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

