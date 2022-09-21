SKKN BY KIM Launches First 3D Digital Media Campaign at Westfield World Trade Center

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022--

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the dynamic global developer and operator of Westfield shopping centers in the U.S., teamed up with SKKN BY KIM, an innovative line of uncompromising skincare developed by Kim Kardashian , to launch the first 3D digital media campaign on the 100-yard screen in the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center .

“With commuters and shoppers returning to the World Trade Center campus, it’s the perfect time to bring the latest in digital media to the iconic screen in the Oculus with a true icon herself—Kim Kardashian,” said Colin Shaughnessy, executive vice president and director of U.S. Sales for URW. “While we’ve helped a number of luxury brands tap into our audience in one of New York City’s largest transportation hubs, we are thrilled that SKKN BY KIM will be the first to use the power of The Westfield Network to reach and engage consumers in this dynamic and highly engaging way.”

The campaign captures consumers as they walk the entire length of the 100-yard screen with compelling video footage of Kim Kardashian alongside her product line. Three dimensional effects were applied to images of the exfoliator, eye cream and face cream to create the illusion that the products are coming off the screen for a high-impact virtual sampling moment.

The SKKN BY KIM 3D digital media campaign is currently running in the Oculus through October 16. URW and the luxury skincare brand will continue their partnership with a SKKN BY KIM pop-up store opening at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles just in time for the holidays. The shop will be the first physical retail location for SKKN BY KIM and will feature a curated selection of products perfect for gift-giving.

URW’s U.S. Media & Experiential division continues to deliver exceptional brand experiences rooted in innovation through their owned and operated industry-leading digital advertising network in top media markets. Lower Manhattan is connected by 72 high-impact screens across Westfield World Trade Center and Fulton Center; among those, the iconic 100-yard screen. The Westfield Network boasts an additional 400+ screens across 16 flagship retail destinations, equipped with anonymized video analytics (AVA) that provide real-time campaign insights, transparent audience measurement and creative-specific performance data. For brands looking to invest in the latest in digital media technology and amplify their messaging, please contact uswbvcreative@urw.com.

