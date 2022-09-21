ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

Local library causing stir by promoting banned books

By Rob Jones
 3 days ago

A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books and resources on how to access them. Library personnel did confirm to me that the handouts are available along with the resource list to find the banned books.

Much of the literature on the list is banned or challenged due to containing LGBTQ content. At least one of the books depicts child sexual abuse. The Travelers Rest Library has the flyers near the entrance in a themed display titled "Celebrating Banned Books". The resource list even mentions how those ages 13-21 can access the books online.

Resource List on how to obtain banned and other books not owned by the library Photo credit Rob Jones (Obtained from tip)

Alan Hill, Greenville County Library System Director says, he is aware of the banned list flyers and is looking into it. In a response to a concerned citizen, Hill said " I can assure you this is not library sponsored material".

