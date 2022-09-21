Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Commission signs agreement with railroad
EATON — On Wednesday, Sept. 14, Preble County Commissioners officially approved a crossing closure and project funding agreement with Norfolk Southern Railway for three railroad crossing closures which have been a topic of debate for months. Prosecutor Marty Votel presented commissioners with the finalized agreement, and said there would...
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg shares State of the Village
LEWISBURG — On Thursday, Sept. 15, Lewisburg Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Lewisburg State of the Village event, where local, county and state leaders were invited to speak. Chamber President Todd Appledorn welcomed the guests and introduced the speakers of the night. The first speaker was Mayor Marsha Jones.
countynewsonline.org
Greenville City: Gas & Electric Aggregation Information
The City of Greenville would like to remind residents that we are part of a governmental aggregation program which may save money for residents and small commercial consumers on their gas and electric bills. If interested in joining, the information to do so is follows:. Important facts about aggregation:. aggregated...
Auglaize County farm honored for conservation
REYNOLDSBURG – The Ohio Department of Agriculture recognized five families as winners of the 2022 Conservation Farm Family Awards at the Farm Science Review in London. The five families honored were Settlage Farm, Auglaize County; Baltes Farm, Mahoning County; Felumlee family, Claylick Run Farm, Licking County; Branstrator Farm, Warren County; and Brown Family Farm, Highland County.
Rumpke trash collection program moves forward in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miamisburg City Council held a city council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to confirm a trash provider for city residents. According to a statement from city officials, the city passed Ordinance No. 6987, which will be a five-year contract with Rumpke of Ohio, Inc. The city had participated in the […]
Eaton Register Herald
Gratis breaks ground on new park
GRATIS — The Village of Gratis held a groundbreaking ceremony for its future Bicentennial Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Mayor Frank Davis welcomed those attending the ceremony. “This is the first step in moving forward,” he said, thanking everyone who helped make the project a reality. “We’re all...
Sidney Daily News
Habitat to start new housing project
TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.
wfft.com
Seara Burton procession route information
RICHMOND, Ind. (WFFT) - Procession route information for the Seara Burton funeral has been released. The route will be from Richmond High School to Southwest G Street, East on Southwest G Street to South 5th Street, North on South 5th Street to North A Street (US 40), West on North A Street (US 40) to East Main Street, West on East Main Street to Southwest 5th Street, South on Southwest 5th Street to US 40, West on US 40 to Illinois Street, North on Illinois Street to 34th Street, West on 34th Street into Crown Hill Cemetery.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Friday meeting will explore future of Rushcreek fire and squad
Disagreements between the Rushcreek Township Trustees and former officers of the Rushcreek Township Volunteer Fire & EMS Department over how to handle financial transactions for the department led all of the officers to resign en mass June 1 and forced the cessation of operations earlier this month. Township residents still...
Eaton Register Herald
Damaged Fort St. Clair bridge replaced
EATON — The Garrison Branch Bridge damaged by a fallen tree earlier this year has been returned to Fort St. Clair following extensive repair and completion of a new foundation. City of Eaton Public Maintenance crews, with the help of C&C Crane, had moved the damaged bridge from its...
Parking will be at premium for Officer Seara Burton’s funeral; Richmond offers free shuttle
RICHMOND, Indiana — A high number of law enforcement and civilian guests from across the country are expected to attend Monday’s funeral for Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton, which city government and the police department said means parking will be limited. >> Thousands of candles being donated to...
wnewsj.com
Clinton-Warren, other departments respond to house fire
A family is safe but part of their split-level residence sustained heavy damage from a Thursday fire that was responded to by Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District (CWJFD) and several mutual aid departments in the area. CWJFD was called to the 100 block of Ward-Koebel Road in eastern Warren County on...
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
wktn.com
Roundabout Completed in Logan County
The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection has experienced a higher than average number of crashes. Research shows that roundabouts...
miamivalleytoday.com
Benefit for John Laughlin Jr. set for Oct. 8
TIPP CITY — The Laughlin family will be hosting a benefit event to raise money to help fund treatments and other medical expenses for John Laughlin Jr. on Oct. 8 at the American Legion Hall, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City, at 5 p.m. Laughlin was diagnosed with stage...
Sidney Daily News
Two to be inducted into Wall of Honor
FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) will welcome Donald Bensman and Gary Bensman into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor during a ceremony planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 p.m. The ceremony — which is open to the public — will be held at Fort Loramie High School.
Eaton Register Herald
Eaton TruckFest, PCHS Fall Gathering, Walk for Hope among activities
EATON — Like trucks of all sorts? Are you a history buff? Want to take on the next 5K event for a good cause? Want to do all three? Opportunity for these activities and more abound in Preble County this coming Saturday. 11th Annual Walk for Hope 5K. The...
wktn.com
State Auditor Investigating Logan County Cemetery
The Auditor of State’s Office-Special Investigations Unit is conducting an investigation into potential irregularities regarding the payment for headstone footers or foundations at Fairview Cemetery located in Quincy in Logan County. The Unit is specifically interested in hearing from people who paid for headstone footers or foundations, including individuals...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
