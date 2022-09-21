TROY – Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties has announced they will be starting a new housing project. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Bridget Lawson, of Sidney, signed a partnership agreement marking the start of her homeownership process and acceptance into the program. Lawson initially applied for our Homeownership Program in August 2019. She reapplied in July 2022 and has met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, willingness to partner, financial readiness, willingness to complete 400 hours of sweat equity and assumption of a 20-year, no-interest mortgage.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO