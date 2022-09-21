Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
TAMIU to be closed on Sunday due to maintenance
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Operations will be suspended at the TAMIU campus on Sunday Sept. 25. There will be a scheduled maintenance that will cause a campus-wide electricity outage at the university. The power outage will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. TAMIU officials advise visitors on...
kgns.tv
TxDOT to hold car seat inspection event
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a quick checkup that can save a life. On Saturday, the Texas Department of Transportation will be holding its Child Seat Inspection event. Parents can start lining up as early as 8 a.m. to have a technician inspection their child’s car seat. It’s...
kgns.tv
Customs system issues creates heavy traffic on Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Traffic is backed up along Mines Road leading to the World Trade Bridge. According to officials, the Mexican Customs system is currently down at a national level. As a result, there will be an increase in commercial traffic in the area. Drivers are being urged to...
kgns.tv
TAMIU hosts retrospective for late Laredo artist
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A retrospective of paintings by the late Laredo artist Julie Shaifer Watson will be on display at TAMIU. The university will host a special opening and reception honoring Watson at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 22 in the Sue and Radcliffe Killam Library gallery. Watson’s family members will be in attendance. The retrospective includes some 16 works for viewing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Code 9 Project aims to help unsung heroes with trauma
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Code 9 Project is a National Nonprofit organization that provides education and training to first responders, veterans, and their families to prevent PTSD as well as suicide. First responders such as firefighters, paramedics and police officers are an important part of the community that we...
kgns.tv
Volunteers needed to help clean Chacon Creek
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is partnering with Keep Laredo Beautiful as they look for volunteers to help clean Chacon Creek. The clean-up will take place on Saturday at 7 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet up with organizers at Dryden Park or the M.E. Benavides Sports...
kgns.tv
UISD wants to locate unenrolled students
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - t’s been over a month since students and teachers went back to the classrooms and although things are starting to look normal, schools are still seeing an issue with attendance. It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit. After going virtual back in...
kgns.tv
Mother of Gracy Espinoza responds to Chavez’s request for an extension
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of Gracy Espinoza is venting her frustration after the man accused of killing her daughter requested an extension in the case. It’s been two years since Gracy was allegedly killed at the hands of her then boyfriend Joel David Chavez. Since then, her mother Mayra Rivera has not received justice for her daughter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Clean up along the river causes concern
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An area by the river is raising a few eyebrows. Under the railroad bridge near the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, the area has been cleared, including vegetation that grows along the river. But who is doing the cleanup?. According to the city of Laredo, the job...
kgns.tv
Laredo Health Department holds fair at new community center
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local library is transformed into a community center that was used as a health fair for residents of the Santa Rita Community. The Laredo Health Department wants to make sure it provides several free services to its residents and mental health is no exception. Community...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo unveils Panthers Avenue
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and United South celebrated the dedication of a new avenue. In front of students, faculty and staff of United South, the city unveiled Panthers Avenue. The sign was installed at the intersection of Tampico and Los Presidents Avenue. It was determined back...
kgns.tv
Update: Three injured in rollover accident in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Three people are injured after an accident in front of a south Laredo high school. The accident happened at around 10 this morning at the 2000 block of Mexico Avenue, that’s the street that is in front of United South High School. Paramedics with the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kgns.tv
DPS finds 50 undocumetned immigrants inside trailer
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Over four dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a tractor trailer. On Sept. 21st at around 9 p.m. troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a suspected human smuggling attempt in north Laredo. During their investigation, they found 37 men, 11 women and...
kgns.tv
Tony Moreno vs. the city of Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a third win in court for the city employee blamed and subsequently fired for allegedly causing the July 2021 city-wide boil water notice. During a hearing on Tuesday, September 20, Judge Joe Lopez reinstated a new date for Tony Moreno to return to work at the city of Laredo. The date is Monday, September 26. The city’s attorney attempted to argue against this, but the judge ruled once again in favor of the original ruling.
kgns.tv
Residents invited to Mercardito Fest
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local business is inviting the community to a day full of crafts, and creations made by local vendors. The business owners behind Lolita’s Bistro and Bolillos Café are coming together to bring back its Mercadito Festival. The event brings plenty of local vendors,...
kgns.tv
Traffic congestion reported on I-35 and Mines Road
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are driving on the northbound lane of I-35 prepare to see a high volume of traffic. The northbound exit 8 from I-35 to connect to Mines Road is closed due to the traffic congestion. Traffic is backed up on Mines Road leading to the...
Do you think North Laredo neighborhoods are better than South?
If you make enough to live in the really nice subdivisions like Plantation, Winfield, Regency, or Alexander Estates, you will more than likely have no issues at all. San Isidro and Del Mar are generally middle class/upper middle class and pretty safe as well. Much of the fun things to do in the city (movies, nice restaurants, night clubs, etc) are in this area as are the top public schools.
kgns.tv
Drug traffickers sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two men from Laredo and three men from Mexico are sent to prison for transporting narcotics in car batteries in a case from 2018. All five men pleaded guilty to transportation and delivery of several car batteries containing meth and heroin across the border into Laredo.
kgns.tv
United South takes the Battle of the Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Panthers in black and white come up with their first win of the season, topping Weslaco to finish off non-district play. For more headlines. click here.
Feds seize narcotics worth nearly $11.5M at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently seized mixed narcotics worth more than $11.4 million at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, Texas. The first seizure occurred Tuesday when officers intercepted a 2007 Wabash National trailer carrying a shipment of brooms that investigators determined contained 32 packages of suspected cocaine. The estimated street value of the haul, which weighed nearly 81 pounds, was nearly $1.1 million, the agency stated in a news release.
Comments / 0