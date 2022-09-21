ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County

ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs

Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
DECATUR, AL
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen

THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
FLORENCE, AL
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges

Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
FLORENCE, AL
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street

A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
FLORENCE, AL
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
ATHENS, AL
Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
FLORENCE, AL

