Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
2 charged with burglary in Decatur
Two people were arrested after a burglary in Decatur last month.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
A LAWRENCEBURG MAN WAS ARRESTED LATE SUNDAY NIGHT AFTER HE ENTERED THE LOBBY OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT WITH HIS PANTS AROUND HIS KNEES. DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH THE MALE WHO BASED ON HIS BEHAVIOR APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE. HE WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY FOR PULBIC INTOXICATION AND WALKED OVER TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY JAIL.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
ON SEPTEMBER 19TH, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT ROOM 127 LAKEVIEW INN AND SUITES IN KILLEN. CHANCE THOMPSON WAS LOCATED AND WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF APPROXIMATELY 45 FENTANYL PILLS, POWDER FENTANYL, COCAINE, SPICE, AND METHAMPHETAMINE. THOMPSON WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (X2). THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE WAS ASSISTED BY THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT, LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, SHEFFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT, KILLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT, AND THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE.
WAAY-TV
Suspected Decatur dealers caught in vehicle full of drugs
Two suspected drug dealers are in jail after large amounts of drugs were found in a vehicle in Decatur. Decatur Police Department drug investigators conducted a vehicle stop Wednesday on Old Moulton Road. During a search, they said they found “a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, a distribution amount of fentanyl,...
Man arrested after 45 fentanyl pills and other drugs found in hotel room
One man has been arrested after several drugs, including fentanyl, were found in his Killen hotel room, according to law enforcement.
Russellville man charged with kidnapping, attack with ax handle
A Russellville man has been indicted on two counts of kidnapping and one count of second-degree assault involving an ax handle, court records show.
radio7media.com
City of Florence Police Seeks Public's Help in Locating Missing Teen
THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING ASSISTANCE IN LOCATING A MISSING JUVENILE. IYSIS KYANNA FULLARD WAS LAST SEEN IN THE 700 BLOCK OF OAKLAND AVE ON SEPTEMBER 16, 2022. SHE IS A BLACK FEMALE WHO STANDS 5' 0" TALL AND WEIGHS 95 LBS. HER LAST KNOWN CLOTHING IS UNKNOWN. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur
Three people were arrested after police say they found marijuana and cocaine in a Decatur home this week.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County school bus driver arrested with bus full of students pleads not guilty to DUI
The Franklin County School System school bus driver charged with DUI while transporting a busload of students on Friday has pleaded not guilty. Rhonda Barksdale also waived her arraignment hearing, according to court records. Her next court date is Nov. 9. Barksdale also faces 40 counts of reckless endangerment. That’s...
Body pulled from Decatur water identified
The Decatur Police Department says no foul play is suspected after a body was pulled from the water on September 13.
WAAY-TV
Franklin County mom speaks out after stopping school bus driver now charged with DUI
Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after attempting to drive 40 students to school Friday morning while under the influence. Franklin County Schools mother Heather Malone stopped the bus during its route along Alabama 77. "(Barksdale) came right over ... the hill right there, and that's where she started to...
Father arrested following six-year investigation into child with skull fractures
A Lawrence County man has been arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse six years later, after a lengthy investigation revealed multiple skull fractures, according to authorities.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville, Florence men among 5 indicted on federal fentanyl charges
Five Alabama men, including two from Florence and one from Huntsville, now face federal indictments related to fentanyl, records show. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona said the men were charged in separate and unrelated incidents for possessing or distributing the drug. They were indicted in August by a federal grand jury, Escalona said.
Garbage truck fire causes traffic on Highway 20 in Decatur
All eastbound lanes on Highway 20 in Decatur are completely shut down due to a garbage truck fire, according to authorities.
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
theflorala.com
UNA Student hit by car on Pine Street
A University of North Alabama student was hit by a vehicle on Pine Street on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Michelle Eubanks, the Director of University Media and Public Relations for the university, said that the student was hit at approximately 2:30 p.m. The individual received treatment at Huntsville Hospital and was later released.
Home owned by a nonprofit organization destroyed in fire
A girls home owned by Attention Homes of Northwest Alabama was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday.
WAFF
Athens house destroyed in overnight fire
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A house in Athens was destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in Athens. According to Athens Fire and Rescue, the house was in the 400 block of South Houston St. and is considered a total loss. Athens Fire and Rescue says that the fire occurred...
WAFF
Florence men federally indicted for possessing, distributing fentanyl
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing and/or distributing fentanyl. According to the Department of Justice, the men were charged for separate and unrelated incidents. Azarious Taron Wiliams, 25, of Florence, was charged with conspiracy to allegedly distribute and possession with...
