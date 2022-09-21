Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Local restaurateurs share the secret ingredients for award-winning hospitality
On June 13, Asheville’s Cúrate won the first James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. After a two-year awards hiatus and overhaul prompted by multiple concerns — including a lack of diversity in nominees and awarding chefs accused of exploiting employees — the culinary arts foundation returned with a new approach. Among the changes, the organization renamed and reframed its former category of Outstanding Service to Outstanding Hospitality to reflect the importance of creating places as pleasant to work for as they are to dine in.
Honest Cooking
10 Showstopping Winners of The National Gingerbread House Competition
It’s that time of year again and a lot is at stake! The National Gingerbread House Competition returns at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Asheville, North Carolina. Whether it’s whimsical cabins of candy, gumdrop-adorned castles or sugar-spun landscapes competitors of the 30th National Gingerbread House Competition, will have a chance to achieve one of the coveted awards as well as win a prize of worth more than $40,00. This season features six brand-new awards including best use of sprinkles, most unique ingredient. Additionally, there’s best use of color, pop culture star, and most innovative structure. The esteemed panel of returning judges include Nicholas Lodge and celebrity chef, author and TV personality, Carla Hall.
WYFF4.com
Upstate Girl Scouts dig for answers in centuries-old mystery
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. — Girl Scout Troop 1967 is looking to solve a cemetery mystery and honor enslaved African Americans who died here. Bethel Cemetery in Simpsonville has been sitting quietly next to Bethel United Methodist Church for over 200 years. And now, a single marker has caught the attention...
Historic house to be preserved and turned into museum
Years of history and stories are woven into the walls and rafters of this Piedmont house.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community questions strange lights over Landrum’s night sky
Starlink’s low-orbit satellites spotted over Foothills. On Monday night around 9 p.m., Landrum residents claim to have seen a unique string of lights floating in the sky. The line of about 7 to 10 lights made their way across the night sky, raising questions in the community. Landrum Mayor...
tripsavvy.com
Asheville Has New A-Frame Cabins to Stay in on Your Next Visit
Asheville, North Carolina, has a new lodging option: Wrong Way River Lodge & Cabins is a newly opened millennial-chic campground, complete with 16 A-frame cabins along the French Broad River Greenway in West Asheville. On Sept. 1, 2022, Joe Balcken and Shelton Steele, who both had previous careers as whitewater...
country1037fm.com
Famous North Carolina Mansion One of the Most Real Haunted Houses in America
As October approaches and fall kicks off, spooky season is upon us. If there is one thing I enjoy, it’s anything scary or haunted. I enjoy everything from haunted houses to ghost movies, it’s just fun! Well, did you know in North Carolina we’ve got one of the most haunted houses in America? Sounds insane, right?
my40.tv
Craving Greek? Pick up food at the 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The 36th annual Asheville Greek Festival is in full swing. The festival kicked off on Friday, Sept. 23, at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. This is the third year the festival has operated as a drive-thru only. Patrons can choose between five Greek plates,...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable Experience
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
discoverhealth.org
Dr. Patrick Bearden gives back through caring for underserved communities
Growing up in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, Dr. Patrick Bearden’s family was hit hard by the 2008 recession. A graduate of the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM), Dr. Bearden spends time volunteering at St. Luke’s Free Medical Clinic in downtown Spartanburg to give back. “I grew up...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Fall special on cabins at new campground near Boiling Springs — $150/night, with additional discount available
Broad River Campground is a brand new 90 acre campground 4 miles from Boiling Springs, with cabins, glamping domes, and glamping tent and RV sites. The campground has a fall special for cabins — starting at $150 per night. In addition, get an additional 10% off reservations through March 31st, 2023 with code CLTcheap10. Please note that the promo is entered on the second page of the checkout procedure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Latest track and spaghetti models for Tropical Depression 9
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Invest 98-L has became Tropical Depression Nine. Below you will find the latest map and models and above you will find the latest forecast and latest on the storm from the WYFF News 4 weather team. Spaghetti models:. Storm stats. Latest track. Southeast radar. Latest alerts,...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Lake Glenville is a Hidden Gem in Western NC
Lake Glenville in Jackson County, NC is truly a hidden gem, perfect for families especially who love the outdoors, and a peaceful retreat away from our busy lives. Thanks Jackson County, North Carolina for inviting us to spend a weekend at Lake Glenville. The Cashiers area of Western North Carolina...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
WYFF4.com
Vehicle falls off jack lift and kills Gaffney man, coroner says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed after a vehicle fell off a jack lift, trapping him underneath Thursday night, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. The coroner has identified the victim as Thomas Dwayne Frederickson, 66, of Gaffney. According to Fowler, family members found Frederickson trapped...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Heating costs may have chilling impact on homeowners' wallets this winter
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This winter it may cost significantly more to heat your home than last year. It's an increase that could leave many residents out in the cold. According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the price of a gallon of home heating oil is expected to rise over 17 percent compared to a year ago. At the high end, a gallon of heating oil that costed $3.60 in 2021 could rise as high as $5 per gallon.
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE – Nurse practitioner Kathryn Cowan has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Hendersonville. Cowan is a certified family nurse practitioner and will assist Dr. Thomas Lugus in providing whole-person care to the community. Cowan earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Troy University in Troy, Alabama. She...
asheville.com
Asheville Watchdog: Fox News Misstates Stats, Claiming “Asheville is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous”
Written by Sally Kestin, Asheville Watchdog. Fox News recently told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Mountain Xpress
Fox News reports Asheville is crime-ridden, dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31% increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10% of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
Comments / 0