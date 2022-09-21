ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres. Tommy Edman will move to shortstop in place of DeJong while Brendan Donovan enters the lineup to play second base and bat second. Donovan has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
ATLANTA, GA
J.P. Crawford joining Mariners' sidelines Thursday afternoon

Seattle Mariners infielder J.P. Crawford is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Crawford will sit after going hitless in the first two games of the series. Dylan Moore will replace Crawford at shortstop and bat eighth. Moore has...
SEATTLE, WA
Harold Castro sent to Tigers' bench on Friday night

Detroit Tigers second baseman Harold Castro is not starting in Friday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Castro will sit on the bench after Jonathan Schoop was named Friday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 316 batted balls this season, Castro has recorded a 6% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
Paolo Espino
Robbie Grossman
Eddie Rosario
Travis D'arnaud
Sam Huff behind the plate for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Huff will catch on Saturday evening after Kevin Plawecki was given a breather in Texas. numberFire's models project Huff to score 8.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jordan Luplow sitting for Arizona on Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow is being replaced in right field by Daulton Varsho versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 225 plate appearances this season, Luplow has a .163 batting average with a .624...
PHOENIX, AZ
Josh Rojas starting Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rojas is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. Our models project Rojas for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
PHOENIX, AZ
Kyle Tucker in Houston's lineup on Saturday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Tucker is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Tucker for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7...
HOUSTON, TX
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Connor Joe sitting for Rockies on Saturday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Joe is being replaced at designated hitter by Charlie Blackmon versus Padres starter Yu Darvish. In 466 plate appearances this season, Joe has a .238 batting average with a .699...
DENVER, CO
Evan Longoria not in Giants' Saturday night lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is being replaced at third base by Jason Vosler versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 283 plate appearances this season, Longoria has a .241 batting average with a .749 OPS, 12 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
J.D. Davis sitting Saturday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is being replaced at first base by Wilmer Flores versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 325 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with a .729...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Emmanuel Rivera not in lineup Saturday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Rivera is being replaced at designated htiter by Pavin Smith versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 355 plate appearances this season, Rivera has a .2332 batting average with a .700 OPS, 12 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jonah Heim batting cleanup for Texas on Saturday night

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Heim will take over behind the plate after Josh Smith was moved to left field, Bubba Thompson was shifted to right, Jonah Heim was chosen as Saturday's designated hitter, and Adolis Garcia was forced to sit with an elbow injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
Nicky Lopez taking over second base for Royals on Saturday

Kansas City Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Lopez will operate second base after Michael Massey was rested at home versus Seattle's right-hander Logan Gilbert. numberFire's models project Lopez to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
KANSAS CITY, MO

