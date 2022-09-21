Read full article on original website
Joan Savage
3d ago
How very very LUCKY all that stealing and yet no jail time. It's low to rob folks of their fire dept money. I am cynical so I smell a fix to treat this felon gently.
Mississippi man who reportedly burned cross in his yard to intimidate Black neighbors indicted in federal court. He could face up to 20 years in jail, if convicted.
A Mississippi man accused of burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family that lived next door faces up to 20 years in jail after being indicted in federal court. Alex Cox, 23, of Gulfport has been charged with one count of criminal interference with the...
theadvocate.com
Woman, 31, dead of apparent suicide in St. Martin Parish Jail, officials say
A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide. Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
fox8live.com
Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee arrested for malfeasance
ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office employee has been arrested for malfeasance, police say. Victoria Stelfox, was terminated and arrested for malfeasance in office and filing or maintaining false public records Thursday (Sept. 24). She was booked and taken to the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.
Former Texas police officer sentenced for child exploitation violations
A former Texas police officer who was "expected to serve and protect his community" has been sentenced for child exploitation violations.
valleynewslive.com
Three people plead guilty for role in murder of Red Lake man
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Three people have pleaded guilty for their roles in the murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation in August of 2019. Alexia Cutbank pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, while Daniel Barrett pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting in August of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
theadvocate.com
Two drivers killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Landry Parish Friday night. Landry C. Fontenot Jr., 75, of Ville Platte was driving the wrong way in the northbound left lane of Interstate 49 when his 2015 GMC Sierra pickup collided head-on with a 2011 Nissan X-Terra driven by 66-year-old Grace J. Eaglin of Opelousas, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said in a statement.
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons
Two From Louisiana Arrested in Connection with More than 1,000 Lethal Doses of Fentanyl, Heroin, and 14 Weapons. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported on September 22, 2022, that using state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl-trafficking in the parish, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents and participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. Multiple arrests were made as a result of the investigation, as well as the recovery of roughly $45,000 in Fentanyl and Heroin and 14 weapons.
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin
Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl
Six From Louisiana Indicted for Narcotics Trafficking Conspiracy in Connection with 110 Pounds of Cocaine and Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, a federal grand jury in Louisiana indicted Charles Wade, a/k/a “Poosie,” age 41, David Hester, a/k/a “Goon,” age 33, Brison Shelton, age 48, William Lang, age 44, Alfred Clay, age 58, and Saul Macedo-Rodriguez, age 36 for violations of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
KMOV
Police say man attempted to kill Metro East cop, 5 felony charges issued
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after court documents allege he fired multiple gunshots at a Metro East police officer. Court documents show Howard Dotson Jr. is facing five felonies for illegally possessing a gun, possessing a stolen gun, illegally possessing a gun while being a convicted felon, attempted murder and firing a gun at someone.
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs
Suspected Louisiana Fentanyl Trafficker Arrested while in Possession of a Reported $20,000+ in Drugs. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that over the past month, Narcotics investigators investigated suspected Baton Rouge area fentanyl trafficker Rashee Scruggs. Agents were able to conduct three controlled purchases of fentanyl from Scruggs. On September 19, 2022, EBRSO Narcotics Agents, along with Intelligence and K-9, executed a search warrant at Scruggs’ residence on Peerless Street and seized 7.5 ounces of fentanyl (valued at $14,000), 4.1 ounces of crack cocaine (valued at $4,000), 2.7 ounces of powder cocaine (valued at $2,500), 4.5 ounces of methamphetamine (pressed pills), 19.5 ounces of marijuana, 3 digital scales, $9,608 in currency (pending seizure).
School officials unknowingly gave Michigan shooting suspect his backpack with gun and magazines, lawyer says
A high school counselor and a dean unknowingly gave a shooting suspect a backpack containing the pistol and magazines officials say he used to kill four people and injure seven others in Oxford, Michigan, last year, a lawyer representing victims’ families said Thursday. The exchange happened in the hours...
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police has placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested for an alleged sex crime while attending a conference in South Dakota. Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen, was arrested for allegedly hiring for sexual activity, according to the...
Russian man who escaped ICE detention center caught in Louisiana
Konstantin Lavrentev, the Russian man who escaped from an ICE detention center in Evangeline Parish has been apprehended.
St. Mary Parish teen arrested for threat to shoot up Patterson High School
St. Mary Parish teen arrested for threat to shoot up Patterson High School
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
brproud.com
1 dead, 1 injured after boat overturns in Lake Pontchartrain
UPDATE: After three hours of searching, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the U.S Coast Guard found the overturned boat between the Twin Spans near the parish line. According to the STPSO, two boaters were located in the water near the boat instead of three people as they...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District firefighters battle house fire
Galvez-Lake, St Amant, and 7th District firefighters responded to a structure fire on Lakewood in the Lake area of Ascension Parish. According to Galvez-Lake responders, everyone was able to evacuate the house safely, along with their dogs. The lizards did not survive. "Thank you to the volunteers who responded around...
