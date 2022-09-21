ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Law & Crime

Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage

A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
thecentersquare.com

Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia

(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
WSLS

Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
WDBJ7.com

Kaine reacts to recent school threats

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) reacted to recent school threats in western Virginia and across the country, during a teleconference with reporters Thursday morning. He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating these situations and making quick decisions on how to handle each one. “We have to have...
Fairfax Times

Youngkin: Children belong to families, not the state

In late August, Julie Perry, a teacher at Centreville High School, stood before her homeroom class in Room 225, presenting back-to-school tips to students from an official school PowerPoint, when she got stuck on slides 14 and 15. The slides spelled out points from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) handbook on “Student Rights and Responsibilities,” stating that students have the “right to be called by chosen name and pronoun” and the right to “access the restroom and locker room facilities…that are consistent with your gender identity,” all without a parent’s knowledge.
