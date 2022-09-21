Read full article on original website
Virginia's 2nd District: Tightest congressional race in the country?
(The Center Square) – With Nov. 8 a mere 47 days away and Republicans vying to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Virginia’s 2nd District may be one of the tightest races in the country. Rep. Elaine Luria, the district’s Democratic incumbent, is trying to hold...
Washington Examiner
Tim Scott pushes to ban federal funds from schools with 'secretive' gender transitions
EXCLUSIVE — Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is seeking to cut off federal funds from public elementary and middle schools that do not first obtain parental consent before addressing a student by a different pronoun or name. The senator introduced the Protect Kids Act Tuesday, which would require any school...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
Trump-Appointed Judge Dismisses Lawsuit by Parents Who Sued over Merrick Garland School Board Memo That Sparked Conservative Outrage
A little less than a year ago, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a single-page memo that denounced threats of violence and intimidation against school teachers, administrators and staff. The memo quickly sparked outrage from conservative media and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — and even a federal lawsuit from parents claiming it was a blueprint to “silence” them.
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
Up to $500 coming to many Virginia residents soon
holding out moneyPhoto by Sasun Bughydaryan (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for Virginia residents. Many Virginia taxpayers are eligible for a one-time payment of up to $500 for each household. You can use this money however you would like. Here are the details to consider.
thecentersquare.com
Early budget draft gives $135M in federal money to Virginia
(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner...
WSLS
Virginia schools show problems with chronic absenteeism
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s the first time we’ve had accreditation numbers from the Virginia Department of Education since before the pandemic. Eighty-nine percent of schools earned full accreditation. That’s three percent lower than 2019-2020. 121 Virginia schools that are below state standard had problems with chronic...
Suit challenges Virginia's implementation of Disabilities Education Act
A class-action suit is challenging Virginia’s implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
WDBJ7.com
Kaine reacts to recent school threats
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) reacted to recent school threats in western Virginia and across the country, during a teleconference with reporters Thursday morning. He acknowledged the difficulty of navigating these situations and making quick decisions on how to handle each one. “We have to have...
Fairfax Times
Youngkin: Children belong to families, not the state
In late August, Julie Perry, a teacher at Centreville High School, stood before her homeroom class in Room 225, presenting back-to-school tips to students from an official school PowerPoint, when she got stuck on slides 14 and 15. The slides spelled out points from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) handbook on “Student Rights and Responsibilities,” stating that students have the “right to be called by chosen name and pronoun” and the right to “access the restroom and locker room facilities…that are consistent with your gender identity,” all without a parent’s knowledge.
How a nonbinary Pokemon and a Republican governor reminded me it's time to flee Virginia
We have to leave a state we otherwise have grown to love and a school district that has been so supportive of my autistic son.
Accreditation results released for Virginia public schools: Where does your child’s school stand?
The results of Virginia's 2022-23 school accreditation ratings are in, creating a general picture of how Virginia public schools are faring this school year.
