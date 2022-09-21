App State sustains long drives. JMU hasn’t allowed many — if any.

Four minutes, 20 seconds.

That’s the longest elapsed game time JMU’s defense has been on the field on any one drive this season — coming on a 13-play, 74-yard drive by Norfolk State up to the halftime buzzer that didn’t result in any points, thanks to a goal line pass breakup by JMU freshman cornerback Chauncey Logan.

Alternatively, Appalachian State's four longest drives this season: eight minutes, nine seconds; nine minutes, 15 seconds; seven minutes, 21 seconds; eight minutes, 57 seconds.

These were drives of 15, 18, 14 and 17 plays, respectively. The 18-play, nine-plus-minute drive spanned 63 yards and ended in a go-ahead field goal that put the Mountaineers over the edge versus then-No. 6 Texas A&M, 17-14, on the road Sept. 10 in front of 92,000 strong.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti painted the reality bluntly: “We're going to be tested like we have not been tested all year.”

Time of possession is a metric that indicates how many minutes a team’s offense possesses the ball in a 60-minute game. It usually translates to wins because it means the offense is on the field more, bringing a higher chance of scoring points than the defense. It’s been proven this year — the 10 FBS teams that have the most time of possession so far this season are a combined 20-10.

One of those teams is App State. JMU redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said the Mountaineers’ ability to eat up the clock starts with their ability to run the ball. It’s something JMU hasn’t faced thus far, a defense allowing just eight rushing yards per game over two weeks — the best in the FBS. App State is 34th in the FBS in rushing offense at 210 yards per game.

“What they've been able to do well is just lean on people,” Ukwu said, referring to App State’s offensive line. “Even though they're doing more of a quick, outside type of zone running scheme, they're still playing with the physicality of a gap scheme type of thing, where you can get three yards, four yards, three yards, four yards and when you do that, that's really gonna start bleeding away the clock.”

The Dukes head into Saturday having won comfortably in its two games thus far, first over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3, 44-7, then against Norfolk State, 63-7, with a bye week last Saturday.

App State, on the other hand, has been battle-tested like few other teams in the FBS, gripping onto a combined plus-five point differential and 2-1 record after three weeks of down-to-the-wire contests — culminating Saturday in a 32-28 victory versus Troy amid the pomp of ESPN College GameDay. The Mountaineers won off a Hail Mary pass completed five yards short of the goal line, where the ball ricocheted right into sophomore wide receiver Christian Horn’s hands as he turned the corner and waltzed into the endzone.

Through it all, the preseason No. 1 pick in the Sun Belt Conference East Division has milked the clock and sustained possessions like few other FBS teams. App State is seventh among 131 FBS teams in time of possession at roughly 34:22 per game. The number, though, is due in large part to holding the rock for 41:25 versus Texas A&M; the Mountaineers possessed the ball for a middling 29:44 and 31:57 versus North Carolina and Troy, respectively.

On App State’s four seven-plus-minute drives in the last two weeks, they haven’t all found paydirt — or points at that — consistently. The four drives have resulted in one touchdown, one made field goal, one missed field goal and a turnover on downs.

“We have to make sure we convert touchdowns,” App State head coach Shawn Clark said. “I do believe in today's game that field goals will not win football games for you, so we have to find a way to complete those drives in the redzone and turn those into seven points.”

Still, the drive times add up, Ukwu said. JMU’s prepared to rotate its defensive line for the last two game weeks to keep players fresh, he said, even though they haven’t had to too often yet.

If App State continues to sustain its sizable possessions, Ukwu said JMU’s defensive line depth will finally come into play.

“Once people get tired, that's when it's really over,” Ukwu said. “I think what we can do is try and get them back on early downs not allowed and get like three, four yards on first down because that will set them up for their entire playbook to really be open.”

Fourth down conversations have frequently kept the long Mountaineer drives going. They’ve set themselves up in 4th-and-manageable, converting five of six fourth-down plays on its four longest drives this season, none with more than three yards to go.

In total, App State is 7-for-11 on fourth downs this year, the 39th-best rate in the FBS, but tied with three other programs for the third most conversions among all 131 teams.

Cignetti acknowledged App State isn’t afraid to go for it on fourth down, meaning, stopping the run to prevent 4th-and-shorts are all the more crucial. Then, Cignetti said, JMU’s defense must mitigate the Mountaineers’ “shot plays” — passes downfield off run fakes — and keep Mountaineers redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice in the pocket.

For App to sustain what it’s been doing, Clark said, it begins with running the ball well, then using play-action passes to get the ball downfield when JMU commits too heavily to the run game.

Regardless, come Saturday, something will have to give.

“It's gonna be a physical game,” Cignetti said. “I don’t have any doubt about that.”