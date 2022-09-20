Analysis | What to watch for, the good and bad, in Boone

The year 2008 brings up strong but contrasting emotions.

For Appalachian State football fans, 2008 featured an upset that still haunts their FCS days. For JMU football fans, 2008 represents a three-point upset that took down the then-No. 1 team in the country.

But, it’s 2022 now. The Mountaineers and the Dukes are reuniting for the first time since that fateful game, and while current JMU players say it’s water under the bridge, the rivalry is reemerging among fans.

Neither team’s head coaches said Saturday’s game will be easy in any capacity. The game has a lot on the line: JMU comes in undefeated, and App State has its first game after back-to-back show-stopping performances and hosting ESPN College GameDay.

With that in mind, here’s what to look for — both good and bad — for the two teams.

App State’s good: Chase Brice’s decision making and the effect

He hasn’t been perfect, but App State redshirt senior quarterback Chase Brice can make quick decisions and let the ball fly in what can feel like milliseconds after a snap. The Mountaineers like playing a passing game, particularly if the offense is confident in winning one-on-ones against the defense.

Brice’s passes are mostly short. He’s averaging a 61.4% completion rate and about 12 yards per pass completion, and his longest ball this season just so happened to be the game-winning Hail Mary that beat Troy last week. This quick but accurate passing game is a large part of the team’s time of possession they’ve accumulated in their first three games.

App State’s offensive approach has included a riverboat-style on fourth down and not always punting away. The Mountaineers are 7-for-11 on fourth down conversions, many with short distances to go. So, if Brice can put App State in a position to get a first down, head coach Shawn Clark has shown he isn’t afraid to go for it.

App State’s bad: Slow second quarters

App State and Troy were tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Then, the Trojans scored two more touchdowns to go up 21-14 at halftime. Against North Carolina in the season opener, the Mountaineers let up 21 points in the second quarter to give the Tarheels a 28-21 lead at the break.

Both these home games revealed one flaw the Dukes could take advantage of — lackluster second quarters. App State is developing a reputation of playing with a purpose in the third quarter, but the second is where much of the damage can be done.

It isn’t that Brice or the offense isn’t able to score steadily, but the team stepping off the gas pedal is growing to a point of concern. The Mountaineers actually scored the first touchdown of the second quarter against Troy, but the 14 unanswered points going into the locker room can provide a huge momentum swing to any program this happens to. It’s a point of emphasis for Clark, specifically those four minutes before halftime, and those four minutes could cost the game for either team if not handled well.

JMU’s good: Offensive versatility

It’s been mentioned before, but the return of a balanced run and pass game has been an element to JMU’s offense the Dukes haven’t seen this much in a while.

There were some questions of whether JMU would return to a run-first offense without a No. 2 to redshirt senior wide receiver Kris Thornton, but receivers redshirt senior Devin Ravenel, redshirt sophomore Reggie Brown and graduate Terrence Green Jr. have started to fill that void.

For the run game, the backs were quiet during the season opener but exploded in Week 2 against Norfolk State. So, with the combination of pass and rush plays available, redshirt senior quarterback Todd Centeio has the ability to make quick decisions like Brice, or take it himself.

JMU’s bad: First real Sun Belt test

The Dukes scored a combined 117 points in the first two games — their opponents scored 14. One of those opponents is an FCS program. The other won the 2021 Bahamas Bowl.

Still, competition is competition for head coach Curt Cignetti. However, JMU is used to that dominant style, and having these statement wins can become a catalyst. Cignetti said every week this season is a test, and App State is no exception, especially considering the Mountaineers were a talking point during JMU’s press conference immediately after the Norfolk State win.

Both teams have a long reputation of success across the board, but JMU hasn’t had the chance to truly prove itself yet in this new era. It makes the Dukes the automatic underdog — at least to those watching from the outside — rather than a potential favorite once JMU makes the trip to Boone.

2008 will be the talking point for a lot of discussions leading up to Saturday. Afterward, though, it’ll be history — and the new rivalry will commence.