Noozhawk

Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of 51-Year-Old Man in Santa Maria

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 51-year-old man in southeast Santa Maria early Wednesday, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Shortly after midnight, officers and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of East Betteravia Road regarding a stabbing victim who was bleeding and in distress, according to Sgt. Todd Logan.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: With ‘Heavy Hearts,’ Mesa Burger and Beans BBQ Announce Closures

The restaurant world is rough. Mesa Burger on Coast Village Road is among the latest restaurants to flip its last patty. "It is with an extremely heavy heart that we are announcing the permanent closure of our Montecito location, effective Sept. 15," the company said in a statement. "We will be forever grateful to all our wonderful guests and the entire Montecito community for their gracious support. We will miss you."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Organizers Postpone Inaugural Lompoc Music Festival

The inaugural Lompoc Music Festival has been postponed, but those who bought tickets apparently won't receive refunds. Organizers had touted the event as taking place at Ryon Memorial Park in Lompoc on Saturday and sold tickets for the festival with the theme "Where music is good for the soul." "The...
LOMPOC, CA

