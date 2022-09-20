ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Gun Purchases Per Person

The FBI began to track gun background checks in the late 1990s and report the statistics every month. While gun background checks are not a one-to-one comparison of gun sales, they serve as a proxy, especially in identifying trends in gun sales.  Gun sales have risen sharply for over more than a decade, ever since […]
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Centene settles Medicaid fraud claims with Texas for $165 million

Centene has settled with Texas for $165 million to resolve claims of Medicaid fraud by the Texas attorney general. Centene made no admission of liability, and maintained that its business practices were lawful. Under the terms of the settlement, Centene will pay more than $165.6 million to resolve Attorney General...
The Independent

Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent

The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.As a panel starts considering how to distribute Ohio’s share of multimillion-dollar legal settlements with drugmakers and distributors over the toll of opioids, Stafford is concerned that most of the members don’t bring that same burden of personal loss to their spending recommendations.“They don’t have to come and write 20 names on a (memorial) wall because everyone’s...
bloomberglaw.com

Huntington Ingalls Wins Vermont Ruling for Covid Coverage (1)

Vermont ruling is first of its kind for Covid insurance suits. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. convinced Vermont‘s Supreme Court to revive the shipbuilder‘s lawsuit to get Covid business interruption coverage from Chubb Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway and other insurers, resulting in the first state high court ruling that sides with a policyholder in the hotly contested issue nationwide.
Phramalive.com

U.S. CDC expects Omicron COVID boosters for kids by mid-October

U.S. CDC expects Omicron COVID boosters for kids by mid-October. Sept 21 (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting circulating variants of the virus to be available for children aged 5-11 years by mid-October. The CDC said in a document released...
