HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Centene settles Medicaid fraud claims with Texas for $165 million
Centene has settled with Texas for $165 million to resolve claims of Medicaid fraud by the Texas attorney general. Centene made no admission of liability, and maintained that its business practices were lawful. Under the terms of the settlement, Centene will pay more than $165.6 million to resolve Attorney General...
Advocates seek more say in how opioid settlements are spent
The tattoos on Billie Stafford’s hands — inspired by street art and full of references to her work helping prevent drug-related deaths — have become an indelible memorial to the friend who inked them and the opioid crisis that killed him in April.As a panel starts considering how to distribute Ohio’s share of multimillion-dollar legal settlements with drugmakers and distributors over the toll of opioids, Stafford is concerned that most of the members don’t bring that same burden of personal loss to their spending recommendations.“They don’t have to come and write 20 names on a (memorial) wall because everyone’s...
Doctors rush to use Supreme Court ruling to escape opioid charges
Dr. Nelson Onaro conceded last summer that he'd written illegal prescriptions, although he said he was thinking only of his patients. From a tiny, brick clinic in Oklahoma, he doled out hundreds of opioid pills and dozens of fentanyl patches with no legitimate medical purpose. "Those medications were prescribed to...
bloomberglaw.com
Huntington Ingalls Wins Vermont Ruling for Covid Coverage (1)
Vermont ruling is first of its kind for Covid insurance suits. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. convinced Vermont‘s Supreme Court to revive the shipbuilder‘s lawsuit to get Covid business interruption coverage from Chubb Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway and other insurers, resulting in the first state high court ruling that sides with a policyholder in the hotly contested issue nationwide.
Phramalive.com
U.S. CDC expects Omicron COVID boosters for kids by mid-October
U.S. CDC expects Omicron COVID boosters for kids by mid-October. Sept 21 (Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects COVID-19 vaccine boosters targeting circulating variants of the virus to be available for children aged 5-11 years by mid-October. The CDC said in a document released...
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged...
