Have you ever held back on sharing your photos, pitching an idea, or showcasing your art? How many times have you let Impostor Syndrome hold you back?. Impostor Syndrome is the feeling or experience of thinking that you or your work might not be good enough. It is that hesitation that you experience a lot of times when you showcase your work or even present yourself. This often comes from a lack of self-confidence or simply fear of making a mistake. The experience was dubbed “Impostor Syndrome” because the feeling stems from fear of being outed as an impostor: someone who is just pretending to be good at something but is unworthy of the respect, of the rewards, or simply unworthy of being called an artist.

