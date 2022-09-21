Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Nevada aims to lower drug costs with free discount card
Nevada launched a free, digital discount card to slash generic drug prices up to 80 percent, Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a Sept. 22 statement. The card, ArrayRx, is also available in Oregon and Washington state. Regardless of age, income or citizenship, Nevada residents can enroll online at ArrayRxCard.com to receive the discount card that covers all FDA-approved drugs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Humana looking to buy primary care provider Cano Health: report
Humana and others are interested in acquiring primary care provider Cano Health, The Wall Street Journal reported Sept. 22. People familiar with the situation told the Journal that discussions between Humana and Cano are serious, and assuming talks don't break down, a deal could be agreed upon as soon as next week.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oregon health officials sound alarm on increased overdose deaths
Health officials in Oregon are sounding the alarm regarding fentanyl overdoses and warning legislators that the state's drug epidemic is worsening, according to a Sept. 21 report from the Oregon Capital Chronicle. In 2021, nearly a third of Oregon's counties saw more people die from a fentanyl overdose than from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Workers at Missouri hospitals fired following company takeover
Workers at Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico, Mo., and Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., were fired after a Texas-based company took over the facilities from Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health, Kaiser Health News reported Sept. 22. Workers learned they were being fired in early September. "This is to inform...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
$40.8M in grants to promote healthcare careers in California
The California Department of Health Care Access and Information approved $40.8 million in grants to 20 organizations to support underrepresented students, according to a Sept. 21 news release. The awards will support about 32,800 participants in 30 countries and will be issued through the Health Professionals Pathways Program. The aim...
beckershospitalreview.com
IT restructuring to affect 104 employees at Bangor St. Joseph Hospital
Covenant Health, the parent organization of Maine-based Bangor St. Joseph Hospital, partnered with a new cybersecurity company, which will cause 104 employees at Bangor to take jobs with a new contractor, switch to different jobs in the healthcare system or leave the organization, Bangor Daily News reported Sept. 21. On...
beckershospitalreview.com
Mass General Brigham agrees to slash spending by $128M a year
Boston-based Mass General Brigham plans to reduce total medical spending by $127.8 million a year, according to a Sept. 22 report from The Boston Globe. The spending cut nearly doubles its previous commitment to reduce spending. The reduction is part of the hospital's performance improvement plan, which is required by the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission due to several years of spending exceeding acceptable levels.
beckershospitalreview.com
California to create 1st US office to combat gun violence
The California Department of Justice is launching an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, the first state in the U.S. to do so. The unit will be dedicated to developing strategies and working with stakeholders statewide to address the gun violence epidemic, according to a Sept. 21 news release from the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
Comments / 0