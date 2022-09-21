ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are ‘Bachelorette’ Star Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Back Together? Dating Details After Tino Split

Rekindled? Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia got asked out on a date by her runner-up, Aven Jones , following her split from fiancé Tino Franco . Keep reading to see what’s going on between the season 19 exes!

Did Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Get Back Together?

During Rachel, 26, and Tino’s intense conversation during After the Final Rose , which aired on Tuesday, September 20, Aven, 28, appeared on stage.

“You don’t really deserve any of this, anything that happened between any of us. I was just wondering if you wanted to maybe get out of here and just catch up?” he asked.

In front of Tino, 28, the leading lady said, “I would love nothing more.”

Although it doesn’t seem like the pair are necessarily back on as a couple, that moment proved they are open to exploring their connection.

While some fans were excited to see Rachel leave the stage with Aven, others thought the bold gesture was a bit rude and hurtful toward Tino.

Rachel and Tino came face-to-face for the first time following their explosive breakup post-filming, where the California native admitted to kissing another woman.

During their argument, Tino said he thought they were on a break due to some awkwardness in their relationship. He also claimed the tension came after Rachel said she wanted to give her engagement ring back to ABC — a detail she adamantly denied.

“From the bottom of my heart I’m sorry for what I did,” Tino told the pilot during After the Final Rose . “When we first got engaged, it was amazing. We were so sure of each other, and you are the best partner I could’ve asked for. I’m still always going to appreciate you for that. Then, weeks leading into the episodes airing, it got distant. It got hard. I can’t even imagine what you were going through. Truly, I can’t. I’ve never done your role. I wish everyone really got to see, like, the love story that we lived.”

While Rachel said that she has “love” for Tino, she noted that she is no longer in love with him.

“There is no excuse for what you did. You broke my heart,” Rachel said, denying that they were “on a break” from their engagement. “I don’t understand, like, you are literally still running in circles. We are up here, and nothing is making sense to me still.”

Are Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Dating?

The Bachelor Nation starlet spilled the tea on what happened after she was whisked off the stage by Aven during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday, September 21.

“Right now, we are going to see where things go," Rachel said. “We went outside to talk without the microphones on ... He wanted to support me through this hard time. He has been so incredible.”

After being asked if she went on a "romantic date" with her runner-up, Rachel teased, "We didn’t but maybe we will.”

It's clear the exes still have a lot of love for each other. Aven penned a lengthy post about his experience with Rachel during season 19.

“These last couple of days have been very difficult, preparing to watch back our final moments together. I am forever thankful for you,” he wrote in a post addressed to Rachel ahead of the finale, where their breakup was documented. “Your ability to make me feel so special through everything. Your true grace and beauty from the beginning. Your willingness to open your heart up to me and give me a chance. Words cannot express how much you have meant to me.”

The former contestant then acknowledged that he “learned things” from the leading lady that will help him “grow into a better person.”

“It's easy to look back on everything and say maybe if I said this or would have done that, things would be different, but everything happens for a reason, and I truly believe that,” he continued. “I am just grateful I was able to be a part of your life. And I hope that life brings you nothing but eternal happiness and love.”

Why Did Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Split?

Aven was a frontrunner for most of the season, but their relationship crumbled when he told her friends that he might not be ready for an engagement.

"I want to be with Rachel at the end of this. I want to have a life with her. I want the engagement aspect of it to be perfect," he explained at the time. "I can 1,000 percent see myself getting there ... My feelings are very strong ... As far as wanting to be with her, there's no doubt in my mind."

Rachel said she found his statements "shocking” and was turned off by his doubts. "I'm not coming out of this not engaged,” she told her friends.

When she and Aven sat down to talk about it, he assured that his feelings were strong, but he wanted to make sure popping the question would be “100 percent right for both of us.”

“I really care about you, and I really care about us. This is a big deal. I have no doubts in my mind about us getting there, whether that's in a few days or not,” he said. “I’m falling in love with you. I'm not going to sit here and throw words around at your face because it makes me happy."

Rachel felt “blindsided” by his statements and decided to end things with her runner-up.

