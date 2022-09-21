Although KU football’s last sellout was only a few years ago in 2019, it didn’t really feel like one. In the Sunflower Showdown against K-State three seasons ago, purple was prevalent in the stands instead of a sea of crimson and blue. But heading into Saturday’s matchup against Duke, Jayhawks fans are primed to fill David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO