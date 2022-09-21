Raghu Adiga, MD, has been selected to serve as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital. He has served in the role in an interim capacity since June. An infectious disease specialist, Dr. Adiga joined the health system in 2004 and began serving in administrative roles in 2016. He became the chief medical officer in 2018 and succeeds David Feess as president and CEO, according to a Sept. 19 news release. Mr. Feess retired in June.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO