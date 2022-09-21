Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
$40.8M in grants to promote healthcare careers in California
The California Department of Health Care Access and Information approved $40.8 million in grants to 20 organizations to support underrepresented students, according to a Sept. 21 news release. The awards will support about 32,800 participants in 30 countries and will be issued through the Health Professionals Pathways Program. The aim...
beckershospitalreview.com
As new vaccines emerge, some health systems are re-evaluating worker requirements
Throughout the pandemic, hospitals and health systems have implemented COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees, citing a need to protect patients, workers and the communities they serve. The list continued to grow once CMS announced its vaccination mandate covering healthcare facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid. Now, health systems continue to update their policies as the virus situation changes and additional vaccines become available.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio medical center ending labor and delivery services
Cleveland-based University Hospitals plans to consolidate labor and delivery services from Ravenna, Ohio-based UH Portage Medical Center to Chardon, Ohio-based UH Geauga Medical Center, according to a Sept. 23 news release. Persistent workforce shortages and declining volumes are cited as reasons for the consolidation. The transition will take effect on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Kentucky hospital breaks ground on medical plaza
Georgetown (Ky.) Community Hospital will build a new medical plaza featuring restaurants, banks and a grocery store adjacent to a new medical office building, News-Graphic reported Sept. 23. The new campus will be about 20 acres and will lease 30,000 square feet for physician and hospital service space. "Georgetown Community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
How To Scale Your Hospital’s Physician Relations Program: Using Data To Reach More Doctors And Grow Referrals
For decades, hospitals and health systems have relied on physician relations programs to generate referrals and build their hospital’s reputation. However, today’s hospital market is more competitive, and physicians’ migration from private practice to employed models has further complicated how hospitals market to doctors. So, how can hospitals and health systems conduct physician relations programs in today’s world?
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals seeking CIOs, chief digital officers, IT talent
Below are eight hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking IT talent. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Lake Forest, Calif.) is seeking a director IT architect and tech services. Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System...
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
17 recent hospital, health system executive resignations
Dozens of hospital and health systems executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022. Here are 17 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since August:. 1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital in Opp, Ala. The hospital said an interim leader...
beckershospitalreview.com
Boston Medical, Stanford, 8 other systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Boston Medical Center. a director of supply chain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle to 'rewrite' VA's Cerner EHR system amid outages
An Oracle executive in charge of the VA EHR modernization project said the company intends to rewrite the Cerner system as a new, cloud-based application for the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Spokesman-Review reported Sept. 21. At a House hearing Sept. 20, Oracle Executive Vice President Mike Sicilia said Oracle...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHR
Here are the 10 medical specialties that are least satisfied with their EHRs, according to recent rankings from KLAS Research. The Sept. 16 study used responses from the research firm's Arch Collaborative that includes more than 275 healthcare organizations that have surveyed more than 300,000 clinicians to date. The specialties...
beckershospitalreview.com
The National Institutes of Health awards $100M in autism research grants
The National Institutes of Health awarded $100 million to support nine Autism Centers of Excellence, according to a Sept. 6 news release. The funding will support research at individual research centers working on projects to understand and develop interventions for autism spectrum disorder. 2022 Autism Centers of Excellence grants:. Columbia...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent moves from nurses unions
Here are five moves from nurses unions across the country that Becker's has covered since Aug. 31:. 1. About 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association were on their last day of a three-day strike Sept. 14 at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. 2. The Massachusetts Nurses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Liberty Hospital promotes chief medical officer Dr. Raghu Adiga to CEO role
Raghu Adiga, MD, has been selected to serve as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital. He has served in the role in an interim capacity since June. An infectious disease specialist, Dr. Adiga joined the health system in 2004 and began serving in administrative roles in 2016. He became the chief medical officer in 2018 and succeeds David Feess as president and CEO, according to a Sept. 19 news release. Mr. Feess retired in June.
beckershospitalreview.com
Four steps to growing and revitalizing the nursing workforce
Healthcare workforce shortages of nurses and other workers are nearing a crisis point as a result of retention challenges, issues around pay differentials and overall costs for contract nurses, combined with an aging workforce. The large-scale nursing shortage has strained health systems forced to balance an immediate need for nurses...
beckershospitalreview.com
Capital Health launches $10M neighborhood initiative
Trenton, N.J.-based Capital Health launched the Trenton Neighborhood Initiative to drive $10 million of investment in the greater wellbeing of the community in cooperation with the Trenton Health Team, according to a Sept. 21 news release. Capital Health and its partners committed to a five-year, $10 million effort to create...
beckershospitalreview.com
Nursing home understaffing hurt patient safety, House panel finds
The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a report Sept. 21 on for-profit nursing home chains during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, finding most were understaffed, leading to dangerous situations for patients. The Select Subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., investigated how large, for-profit nursing home...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Chicago Medicine names Dr. Jasmin Tiro as cancer center prevention and population sciences leader
The University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center appointed Jasmin Tiro, PhD, as associate director of cancer prevention and population sciences. In this role, Dr. Tiro will work closely with program leaders to shape and refine population research programmatic goals and activities within the cancer center mission. Dr. Tiro was...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 states spending the most, least on mental health services
Maine - $345.36. Idaho was found to spend the least on mental health services at $32.77 per capita. The study also found that Utah had the highest percentage of adults with mental health issues and New Jersey had the lowest percentage.
beckershospitalreview.com
Yale New Haven Health cuts 155 jobs
Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health has eliminated 155 management positions from its nearly 30,000-person workforce. The health system is laying off 72 employees and eliminating 83 vacant positions, a spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review. The cuts were attributed to financial pressures. "Like hospitals and health systems throughout the nation, the...
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA's user fee program awaits renewal for next 5 years
Reauthorizing the FDA's user fee program, which allows the agency to decide how much to charge pharmaceutical and medical device-maker companies for their product submissions, was added to a spending bill Sept. 22 to prevent a government shutdown, according to The Hill. The federal government must decide whether to reauthorize...
Comments / 0