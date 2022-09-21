Denver Public Library closed because of threat
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Public Library announced Wednesday morning that all locations will be closed for the day because of an unspecified threat.
DPL said the threat was received overnight.Adams City High School closed Wednesday due to threat
“The library is working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe for our staff and the public to reopen,” DPL said.Access resources from Denver Public Library online
All bookmobile stops are also canceled for the day, DPL said.
Details of the threat have not been released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
