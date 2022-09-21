ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver Public Library closed because of threat

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Iwyj_0i4Rwu0100

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Public Library announced Wednesday morning that all locations will be closed for the day because of an unspecified threat.

DPL said the threat was received overnight.

Adams City High School closed Wednesday due to threat

“The library is working with local law enforcement to determine when it is safe for our staff and the public to reopen,” DPL said.

Access resources from Denver Public Library online

All bookmobile stops are also canceled for the day, DPL said.

Details of the threat have not been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Denver program offers free rent to fill empty storefronts

DENVER (AP) — It’s about 9:30 on a Thursday morning, and the buzz at Tea with Tae on Denver’s 16th Street Mall is comfortingly familiar. The espresso machine is going, soothing music is piping through the speakers, and there’s a clutch of people catching up on office chit-chat while they wait for their drinks. This is usually the busiest time of day, according to owner Tae O’Dorisio.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Education
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Sports
99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Airport noise costs Denver millions

The Denver City Council will consider adding $400,000 to a contract Monday for monitoring noise at the airport. Denver must pay $33 million to Adams County for violating an intergovernmental agreement (IGA) regarding airport noise, KUSA 9 News reported in March. The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a Jefferson County judge’s ruling.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

'Safe outdoor space' to provide heated tents, food and more

The city of Denver has a new "safe outdoor space" to help people experiencing homelessness.It will be similar to the one off Second Avenue and Federal Boulevard that CBS News Colorado visited a couple of months ago.The new one will be in the Montbello neighborhood at a parking lot off 47th Avenue and Peoria Street, right near the DMV.The city funds and maintains the space, which will provide heated tents, bathrooms, food donations, stamps and other services.The site will support up to 60 tents, the city says.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#City High#The Denver Public Library#Dpl#Nexstar Media Inc
Government Technology

Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands

(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy