While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.

DIETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO