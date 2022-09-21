Read full article on original website
msn.com
Is Mango Healthy For People With Diabetes?
When mangos come to mind, you may think tasty and tropical. Unfortunately, the mention of fruit may trigger a different thought for people with diabetes, since their diet requires limiting carbs and sugar. As you may know, fruit is loved for its natural sweetness -- especially the tangy, golden flesh of a mango. But are mangoes a safe sweet choice for people with diabetes?
scitechdaily.com
Awake at Night: 5 Foods to Avoid
Trouble sleeping? It may be your diet at fault if you fall asleep and wake up several times during the night. Many of us assume that an overactive mind is causing sleeplessness, but that may not be the case. Did you know that certain foods, besides the obvious culprit caffeine,...
5 foods and drinks that will only make your anxiety worse
There’s nothing worse than when that extra cup of coffee kicks in, making your heart pound, and intensifying your anxiety symptoms. The physical symptoms of anxiety range from a racing heart rate, to trouble sleeping, irritability, fatigue, and jitteriness. While some food and drink choices can help lower anxiety, others may make the physical symptoms worse.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Popculture
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Does magnesium help you sleep?
Does magnesium help you sleep? With billions of dollars spent every year on sleep aids and the best sleep apps, it’s a valid question as we search for a restful night that also helps our body recover. Sleep is vital for overall health, but many of us aren’t getting enough of it. Among a long list, work, family responsibilities, anxiety and stress play major roles in keeping us from getting the sleep we need. The question is, can the best magnesium supplement help us out or is this just hype?
3 Processed Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar
Highly processed foods are bad for your overall health for a number of reasons. Although they can make our taste buds happier than ever, there’s a reason for that: they’re typically packed with unhealthy amounts of fat, sodium, and sugar. All of this can take a serious toll on your body. The sugar content, in particular, of some of your favorite processed foods will oftentimes result in blood sugar spikes, and over time can lead to weight gain, heart disease, and more.
This Is The Healthiest Milk To Add To Your Coffee If You Want To Lose Weight, According To Dietitians
When trying to lose weight healthily, it is helpful to reevaluate your diet, and make sure to add more nutrients and remove unnecessary calories. One way to do this, experts tell us, is by revamping your morning coffee! While you may already be aware...
What's the science behind taking magnesium for headaches?
Headaches and migraines can be debilitating. So can taking magnesium for headaches relieve some of the discomfort?
Kim Kardashian Eats a Plant-Based Diet to Help Her Psoriasis — but Does It Work?
Kim Kardashian isn't new to diet culture, and has frequently been called out for promoting harmful and toxic standards — from problematic weight-loss comments to posting her body-fat percentage. But recently she's pivoted to talking about a diet more focused on health benefits rather than aesthetics. In effort to...
Doctors Say These Are The 3 Foods You Should Cut Out Immediately If You Want A Flatter Stomach
Losing weight healthily is possible for many after reevaluating their diets, and this often means replacing junk foods with more nutrient-rich options. In order to prevent further weight gain in your midsection or gaining more belly fat, doctors, nutritionists and dietitians stress avoiding foods that have no nutritional benefits, and we checked in with health experts to learn more about 3 of these common foods.
Is Fried Rice Healthy? Calories and Other Nutrition Info
There are about 238 calories in fried rice per one cup serving, and if you add meat like chicken, shrimp or beef, you're adding calories, fat and protein, too.
The One Condiment You Really Should Not Use, According to Health Experts
Whether your goal is to lose weight or promote a healthier diet overall, some condiments can add more unnecessary calories and sodium than others. We reached out to registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to ask which kind of condiment they believe is imperative to avoid for a more nutrient-rich diet— high-fat mayonnaise. Read on to learn more about its drawbacks and impact on your diet, as well as insight from Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian, nutritionist and personal trainer at Strength Warehouse, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Kate Meier, personal trainer and editor at Garage Gym Reviews.
People who eat walnuts gain less weight, are at a lower risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease and often maintain a healthy diet throughout the rest of their lives, study finds
Eating a handful of walnuts a day could reduce your blood pressure, lower weight gain and in turn cut the risk of diabetes and heart disease, a new study finds. Scientists at the University of Minnesota un-earthed the miraculous potential benefits of the nuts after monitoring the diets of 3,300 people for more than 25 years and giving them several health check-ups.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
MedicineNet.com
Is Black Pepper Good for You, or Bad? Nutrition, Uses, and More
Black pepper is a staple ingredient commonly used in cooking due to its ability to impart a subtly pungent flavor to dishes. In addition to adding flavor to foods, however, black pepper has antioxidant properties that are good for your health. It has been used in traditional Ayurvedic medicine to treat various health conditions, including coughs, digestive issues, menstrual problems, and low immunity.
After 25 years of feeding other people I’ve had enough of cooking – from now on it is toast in front of the telly
My nest is officially empty. After some last-minute flapping (how many succulents can you squeeze into a wheelie case, don’t pack a pestle and mortar heavier than a neutron star, that kind of thing), the last fledgling left. So it’s just the two of us and that means one thing. Not nudity – it’s 14C indoors here. The end of cooking. “I’ll make your birthday dinner,” I told my husband, grudgingly. “Then we stock up on beans and baking potatoes.” This is no empty promise: I’ve been preparing and anticipating for months.
Does anyone else feel like they're drowning? Mental health is suffering
Our hope is that we can help make the cascade of threats to your mental health a little easier to manage.
