wflx.com
St. Lucie County encourages residents to pre-register for special needs shelter
Officials with St. Lucie County are encouraging people who have special medical needs that may need to evacuate in the event that the county's shelters open, to pre-register for St. Lucie County's Special Needs Shelter now. The county urges citizens to pre-register early and do not wait until shelters open.
wflx.com
Body found floating in canal near Palm City
A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
wflx.com
How South Florida school districts are preparing for storm threat
As you prepare your home and family for a potential storm, our area school districts are getting plans in place as well. "Making sure all of our vehicles are topped off. Our maintenance vehicles we use to check out damage assessments, and the buses if we need to move people from shelter to shelter," said Joseph Sanches, the chief operating officer for the School District of Palm Beach County.
wflx.com
South Florida Water Management District prepare for storm impacts
The uncertain weather is bringing the risk of flooding into South Florida's canals and drainage systems. "We do get a lot of flooding in the area," said Preston Kuhlmann, Lake Worth Beach resident. "We've had water up to our doors." Kuhlmann has lived through 11 years of rainfall and flooding...
wflx.com
Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach
Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
wflx.com
Pete Antonacci, former Palm Beach County state attorney, dies at 74
Pete Antonacci, who was once appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott to serve as Palm Beach County's state attorney and most recently was tapped by current Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the state's new elections crime unit, has died. Antonacci, 74, died Friday of an apparent heart attack in Tallahassee.
wflx.com
Boynton Beach man surprised by 'upsetting' charge following father's death
When a Boynton Beach man received a series of funeral home bills after his father’s death, he found a transportation fee that he felt he shouldn’t have to pay. So he called WPTV Contact 5 for help. Eric Vigod said he’d never be looking at a $300 transportation...
wflx.com
Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash
Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November. Miguel Oduardo made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested by police on Wednsday. Police said Oduardo was nearly three times over the...
wflx.com
Belle Glade residents prepare for possible hurricane
The storm track of the possible hurricane is still uncertain, but there is a possibility that the Glades and Lake Okeechobee could be in the path. WPTV spoke with people in Belle Glade on Friday, who are aware of the area's history with tropical systems, and it all centers on Lake Okeechobee.
wflx.com
Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs
If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help. The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants. Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents
A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday. According to a police department spokesman, Assistant Chief William Vega and Sgt. Robert Vega were both put on paid administrative leave Thursday morning after the agency received an anonymous complaint about the officers.
wflx.com
Palm Beach County woman returns from Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
A Palm Beach County woman said she was in Puerto Rico longer than she expected after going to the island to prepare her vacation home for the peak of hurricane season. Hurricane Fiona disrupted those plans. "This is where I live in the town of Camuy. Where Fiona hit is...
wflx.com
Fort Pierce organization donating service dogs to wounded veterans
A local veterans group is doing what it can to make sure those wounded while serving can live full, productive lives. Inside Matt Kleemann’s Palm City home, Charlie brown is always by his side. “Helps me do the laundry and makes my life a lot simpler,” Kleemann said.
wflx.com
Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane and make landfall...
wflx.com
Deputies seek help in locating missing St. Lucie County teen
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. According to the sheriff's office, Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz, 16, is believed to be in the company of Nain Alejandro Iraias Ponce. Officials said both individuals are from Fort Pierce. Diaz was reported as a...
wflx.com
Boca Raton synagogue stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
A synagogue in Boca Raton is stepping up to help send aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island on Sunday. As of Thursday, more than 900,000 customers remain without power and many still don't have access to clean drinking water. "People are trapped, the roads are washed...
wflx.com
Colombian coffee shop celebrating Hispanic culture through brew
It’s officially Hispanic Heritage Month and one West Palm Beach coffee shop has created a space where customers can get their coffee fix while connecting with their Hispanic heritage. Right in the heart of downtown, off of Clematis and inside the Mandel library sits a blend of Colombian tradition...
