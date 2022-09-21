ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

wflx.com

Body found floating in canal near Palm City

A body was found floating Thursday in a canal near Palm City, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered in a waterway located off Sunshine Farms Way. Investigators did not say who first spotted the body. According to a Facebook post at about 3:30 p.m., detectives...
PALM CITY, FL
wflx.com

How South Florida school districts are preparing for storm threat

As you prepare your home and family for a potential storm, our area school districts are getting plans in place as well. "Making sure all of our vehicles are topped off. Our maintenance vehicles we use to check out damage assessments, and the buses if we need to move people from shelter to shelter," said Joseph Sanches, the chief operating officer for the School District of Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

South Florida Water Management District prepare for storm impacts

The uncertain weather is bringing the risk of flooding into South Florida's canals and drainage systems. "We do get a lot of flooding in the area," said Preston Kuhlmann, Lake Worth Beach resident. "We've had water up to our doors." Kuhlmann has lived through 11 years of rainfall and flooding...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Vehicle with 2 dogs inside stolen outside CVS store in Delray Beach

Delray Beach police are investigating after a vehicle with two dogs inside was stolen Thursday afternoon. Police said the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. outside a CVS store located on George Bush Boulevard. A person of interest has been detained, according to Ted White, a Delray Beach Police Department spokesperson.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton man jailed after deadly DUI crash

Nearly one year later a Boca Raton man is now in jail for a DUI crash that left a motorcycle driver dead last November. Miguel Oduardo made his first appearance in court on Thursday after being arrested by police on Wednsday. Police said Oduardo was nearly three times over the...
BOCA RATON, FL
News Break
Politics
wflx.com

Belle Glade residents prepare for possible hurricane

The storm track of the possible hurricane is still uncertain, but there is a possibility that the Glades and Lake Okeechobee could be in the path. WPTV spoke with people in Belle Glade on Friday, who are aware of the area's history with tropical systems, and it all centers on Lake Okeechobee.
BELLE GLADE, FL
wflx.com

Fort Pierce launches home purchase assistance programs

If you are looking to purchase a home but having trouble financially, the city of Fort Pierce is offering help. The city's home purchase assistance program can help fund home purchases of eligible applicants. Officials announced Friday that there is a fund of $960,000 dedicated to the initiative and will...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie officers under investigation for alleged falsified documents

A pair of high-ranking Port St. Lucie Police Department officials are now under investigation for a case of alleged falsified documents, authorities said Thursday. According to a police department spokesman, Assistant Chief William Vega and Sgt. Robert Vega were both put on paid administrative leave Thursday morning after the agency received an anonymous complaint about the officers.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian

President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become a major hurricane and make landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Deputies seek help in locating missing St. Lucie County teen

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen. According to the sheriff's office, Isabel Sarai Ayala-Diaz, 16, is believed to be in the company of Nain Alejandro Iraias Ponce. Officials said both individuals are from Fort Pierce. Diaz was reported as a...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Boca Raton synagogue stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

A synagogue in Boca Raton is stepping up to help send aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island on Sunday. As of Thursday, more than 900,000 customers remain without power and many still don't have access to clean drinking water. "People are trapped, the roads are washed...
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Colombian coffee shop celebrating Hispanic culture through brew

It’s officially Hispanic Heritage Month and one West Palm Beach coffee shop has created a space where customers can get their coffee fix while connecting with their Hispanic heritage. Right in the heart of downtown, off of Clematis and inside the Mandel library sits a blend of Colombian tradition...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

