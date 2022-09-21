Read full article on original website
Related
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia
Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Charles and Camilla keep separate homes — and their own bedrooms
You would think a palace would have plenty of rooms for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla to find private space. But it’s not enough for the new monarch and his wife, who have kept separate homes since they married in 2005. On Wednesday, it was announced that the king, 73, would be taking a day of private reflection amid the national mourning for his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 9 — at his nine-bedroom country manor, Highgrove, more than 100 miles from London. Camilla, however, was not to accompany him. Instead, the 75-year-old went to Ray Mill House — the...
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
Why Biden Was Seated Far Behind Other World Leaders at Queen's Funeral
"If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there," former President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social of Biden's seating.
So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Photos of What You Didn’t See During the Queen’s Funeral
On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II was finally buried in Windsor Castle after a weeklong tour from Scotland to London. It marked the end of a ten-day period of national mourning in which 250,000 people lined up to see the Queen lying in state in Westminster Abbey, creating a kind of Ultimate Boss of British queueing; brands scrambling to post the most #respectful tweet and Center Parcs rowing back on the decision to imprison holiday goers in their lodges in order to observe the funeral.
Princess Anne said William and Harry would not 'have been able to cope' with Princess Diana's death had the Queen not kept the boys at Balmoral
Princess Anne said Queen Elizabeth II made the right choice to keep William and Harry at Balmoral in the wake of Princess Diana's death. In a 2017 interview with ITV News released Sunday, Anne strongly agreed with her mother's decision. She added that she does not think the boys would...
‘A Line Has Been Drawn’: Prince Harry Refusing To Scrap $20 Million Memoir, Moving Forward Despite King Charles III’s Wishes
Prince Harry has made it clear to the family that he will not cancel his upcoming tell-all book but rather will be updating it to include the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation tells RadarOnline.com, “The book is the key to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marie Claire
Camilla Seemed Unimpressed With Princess Charlotte During the Queen's Funeral
Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, behaved beautifully during the Queen's funeral, even though it was a difficult event in more ways than one. But the fact remains that they are young children, and that they can't be expected to never get into a few antics, as indeed they seemed to at one point during the ceremony.
Why Princess Charlene Of Monaco's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Was So Surprising
Her Serene Highness Princess of Charlene, who is married to His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco, has not had an easy time over the last year. The royal spent six months in South Africa after collapsing during a visit from a serious ear, nose, and throat infection. She was admitted to a hospital for treatment, per CNN, and underwent a few corrective surgeries related to the infection, according to People.
The Unexpected American President Queen Elizabeth Had A Close Friendship With
September 2022 will forever be marked in the history books as the time in which the world mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. As nations remember the queen for her 70-year reign — the longest in British history — stories are being brought to light that those may have not known before. For instance, the queen made the humble notion to return a corresponding letter to a young girl on one of her final days. During those last moments before Her Majesty died at 96, she was reportedly spending time with her immediate family, and was even having conversations about pressing current events like the war in Ukraine.
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Is Lowered into Royal Vault in Stunning Final Farewell
Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. The penultimate funeral ritual for the late monarch, who "peacefully" died at age 96 on September 8, was conducted at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on Monday at about 5 p.m. local time. Following a somber service led by the Dean of...
U.K.・
Here's What Will Happen When King Charles III Dies
It's difficult to think about now, but at some point in the future, King Charles III will pass and his son, Prince William, will be named king of England. In his first official statement as king, Charles said in part, "As the queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." In other words, he plans to be king until he dies, like his mother did before him (via Hello! magazine).
U.K.・
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral
The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
What will happen to the Queen’s horses?
The Queen’s lifelong love of horses is well documented, with her fascination taking root from a very young age. The majestic animals have long been an integral part of royal life, and the young Elizabeth II was surrounded by horses, and relatives who owned them, from her early years. Her first reported riding lesson took place at the tender age of three at the private riding school at Buckingham Palace Mews. And the following year, the four-year-old Elizabeth was gifted a Shetland pony named Peggy by her father, King George VI. By the time she was 12, Elizabeth was...
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0