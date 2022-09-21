Read full article on original website
Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney
Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born December 19, 1939, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Hershel and Wealtha (Edwards) Yates. She belonged to Little Washington First Congregational Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting games. Sue also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cav’s, Indians, and Browns. She like to watch birds and loved her flowers.
Malcolm "Mel" Barnett
Malcolm “Mel” Lloyde Barnett, 83 passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home in Crestline, surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe
Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park
MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
Reese lights the fuse as Tygers' offense explodes on Lexington
MANSFIELD -- Duke Reese fired four touchdown passes and Mansfield Senior's explosive Tygers showed just how dynamic they can be, particularly during the first half, in a 41-0 destruction of Lexington on Friday night at Arlin Field. Reese finished the night 7-of-17 passing for 313 yards and four scores. But...
Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event
MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
Lorretta Bias
Mansfield: Lorretta Bias, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1934 to parents Robert and Fern (Bender) Stillson in Nappanee, Indiana. In her adult years Lorretta worked as a banker for years until her retirement from Bank of America in Dallas, Texas.
Aurora and Chesterland West Geauga kiss their sister, take her to the prom in a tie
Aurora and Chesterland West Geauga dueled through a white-knuckle affair that ended in a 1-1 stalemate on September 22 in Ohio boys high school soccer. In recent action on September 13, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Aurora took on Chagrin Falls on September 10 at Aurora High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
Don't call it a comeback: Highland overtakes Marion Harding in showstopper
Character was called for when Highland was forced to come from behind to upend Marion Harding, 42-28 on Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. Marion Harding authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Highland at the end of the first quarter.
Mt. Gilead denies East Knox's challenge
Mt. Gilead tipped and eventually toppled East Knox 22-6 on September 23 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Mt. Gilead an 8-6 lead over East Knox.
Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days
MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice. Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
Findlay earns stressful win over Fremont Ross
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Findlay passed in a 50-48 victory at Fremont Ross' expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Findlay jumped in front of Fremont Ross 20-14 to begin the second quarter.
Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
HIllsdale topples Dalton in Wayne County Athletic League action
JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale evened its record and stung conference rival Dalton in the process with a 27-12 win during Friday night's Wayne County Athletic League fracas in Jeromesville. Falcons' quarterback Jake Hoverstock ran for 136 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He...
Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs
ONTARIO -- The Humane Society of Richland County (HSRC) is looking to the community after their Humane Agents have seized 18 dogs from heart breaking, inhumane neglect this past week. “Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back...
