ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney

Mattie Sue (Yates) Delaney, 82, of Mansfield, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sue was born December 19, 1939, in Clintwood, Virginia, to Hershel and Wealtha (Edwards) Yates. She belonged to Little Washington First Congregational Church. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting games. Sue also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Cav’s, Indians, and Browns. She like to watch birds and loved her flowers.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Malcolm "Mel" Barnett

Malcolm “Mel” Lloyde Barnett, 83 passed away on September 22, 2022, at his home in Crestline, surrounded by his family. To plant a tree in memory of Malcolm Barnett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland steps past Madison in OCC tilt

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Ashland football team has found its stride, and on Friday night the Arrows stepped over Madison 49-14 in an Ohio Cardinal Conference clash at Ram Field. "We feel like we have a special team and a special defense," coach Sean Seder said. "I'm happy with where...
ASHLAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ashland, OH
City
Willard, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
Ashland, OH
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe

Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
richlandsource.com

OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park

MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Reese lights the fuse as Tygers' offense explodes on Lexington

MANSFIELD -- Duke Reese fired four touchdown passes and Mansfield Senior's explosive Tygers showed just how dynamic they can be, particularly during the first half, in a 41-0 destruction of Lexington on Friday night at Arlin Field. Reese finished the night 7-of-17 passing for 313 yards and four scores. But...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event

MANSFIELD -- A group of 11 powerlifters from Mansfield recently competed at the USPA Drug-Tested Tillison Warehouse War in Orrville, and turned in an excellent performance. Jeremiah Pocock, owner of the Katana Fitness Center, coaches the team.
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
richlandsource.com

Lorretta Bias

Mansfield: Lorretta Bias, age 87, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born on October 31, 1934 to parents Robert and Fern (Bender) Stillson in Nappanee, Indiana. In her adult years Lorretta worked as a banker for years until her retirement from Bank of America in Dallas, Texas.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Aurora and Chesterland West Geauga kiss their sister, take her to the prom in a tie

Aurora and Chesterland West Geauga dueled through a white-knuckle affair that ended in a 1-1 stalemate on September 22 in Ohio boys high school soccer. In recent action on September 13, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Gates Mills Hawken and Aurora took on Chagrin Falls on September 10 at Aurora High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
AURORA, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
richlandsource.com

Findlay earns stressful win over Fremont Ross

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Findlay passed in a 50-48 victory at Fremont Ross' expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on September 23. Findlay jumped in front of Fremont Ross 20-14 to begin the second quarter.
FINDLAY, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

HIllsdale topples Dalton in Wayne County Athletic League action

JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale evened its record and stung conference rival Dalton in the process with a 27-12 win during Friday night's Wayne County Athletic League fracas in Jeromesville. Falcons' quarterback Jake Hoverstock ran for 136 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He...
JEROMESVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy