How To Catch Every Chelsea Player On International Duty
A total of 15 players have been called up to their respective national squads and all of them are in action this weekend.
Fans of the Premier League usually dread an international break at the start of the season, but if you're a Chelsea supporter, there perhaps couldn't be a better time to give the squad a break.
A whirlwind four months, which have seen more personnel move in and out through the gates at Stamford Bridge than ever before, alongside a very difficult start to both the 2022/23 Premier League and Champions League campaigns will finally be brought to a halt until October.
But, if you're missing the Blues, here's where 15 of them will be this coming weekend.
Thursday 22 September
UEFA Nations League : Croatia v Denmark
Time: 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)
Chelsea connection: Mateo Kovacic (CRO)
Friday 23 September
UEFA Nations League: Italy v England , Germany v Hungary
Time: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)
Chelsea connection: Reece James (ENG), Mason Mount (ENG), Raheem Sterling (ENG), Ben Chilwell (ENG), Jorginho (ITA) and Kai Havertz (GER)
Friendlies: Brazil v Ghana, Japan v USA , Morocco v Chile
Times: 19:30 (UK), 14:30 (EDT) / 13:25 (UK), 08:25 (EDT) / 20:00 (UK), 15:00 (EDT)
Chelsea connection: Thiago Silva (BRA), Christian Pulisic (USA) and Hakim Ziyech (MOR)
Catch Brazil on beIN Sports, the USA on ESPN and Morocco on TNT Sports
Saturday 24 September
UEFA Nations League: Spain v Switzerland , Israel v Albania
Times: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)
Chelsea connection: Cesar Azpilicueta (SPA), Denis Zakaria (SWI) and Armando Broja (ALB)
Friendly: Bolivia v Senegal
Time: 18:00 (UK), 13:00 (EDT), 17:00 (GMT)
Chelsea connection: Edouard Mendy (SEN) and Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)
Not being televised out of country.
