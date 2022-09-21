How To Catch Every Chelsea Player On International Duty

A total of 15 players have been called up to their respective national squads and all of them are in action this weekend.

Fans of the Premier League usually dread an international break at the start of the season, but if you're a Chelsea supporter, there perhaps couldn't be a better time to give the squad a break.

A whirlwind four months, which have seen more personnel move in and out through the gates at Stamford Bridge than ever before, alongside a very difficult start to both the 2022/23 Premier League and Champions League campaigns will finally be brought to a halt until October.

But, if you're missing the Blues, here's where 15 of them will be this coming weekend.

IMAGO / Pixsell

Thursday 22 September

UEFA Nations League : Croatia v Denmark

Time: 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Mateo Kovacic (CRO)

Where to Watch

Friday 23 September

UEFA Nations League: Italy v England , Germany v Hungary

Time: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Reece James (ENG), Mason Mount (ENG), Raheem Sterling (ENG), Ben Chilwell (ENG), Jorginho (ITA) and Kai Havertz (GER)

Where to Watch

IMAGO / PA Images

Friendlies: Brazil v Ghana, Japan v USA , Morocco v Chile

Times: 19:30 (UK), 14:30 (EDT) / 13:25 (UK), 08:25 (EDT) / 20:00 (UK), 15:00 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Thiago Silva (BRA), Christian Pulisic (USA) and Hakim Ziyech (MOR)

Catch Brazil on beIN Sports, the USA on ESPN and Morocco on TNT Sports

Saturday 24 September

UEFA Nations League: Spain v Switzerland , Israel v Albania

Times: Both at 19:45 (UK), 14:45 (EDT)

Chelsea connection: Cesar Azpilicueta (SPA), Denis Zakaria (SWI) and Armando Broja (ALB)

Where to Watch

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Friendly: Bolivia v Senegal

Time: 18:00 (UK), 13:00 (EDT), 17:00 (GMT)

Chelsea connection: Edouard Mendy (SEN) and Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN)

Not being televised out of country.

