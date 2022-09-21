Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.

Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.

Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.

The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.

Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.