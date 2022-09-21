ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising gas prices getting closer to $6 across Southern California

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
 4 days ago

Gas prices are inching their way closer to $6 a gallon again.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County jumped 8.5 cents to $5.55 overnight for the 19th consecutive day. That same price also jumped in Orange County 9 cents to $5.52.

Ventura County and the Inland Empire also saw its average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gas also went up to $5.54 and $5.42, respectively.

Gas prices in Southern California have been on a steady rise after easing up over the summer. Prices in California had reached a record high of $6.44 on June 14.

The rest of the country finally seems to be following California's footsteps when it comes to gas prices. Nationwide, gas prices edged higher, by a penny, to $3.68 a gallon, ending a 98-day streak of falling prices.

Experts say the rise in gas prices are due in part to U.S. refining capacity remaining limited, and OPEC cutting production recently.

Bob Fortini
4d ago

BS reason oil prices are going down but gas is still going up. This administration wants control and attacking our wallets is a way to do it. Think real hard come Nov your future depends on it

SoCalGuppy
3d ago

I think that soon we will be receiving those "refund" checks for gas (California), and then they will think it will lessen the blow when we start seeing $6, $7, or even 8 dollars a gallon! 😫😢

Miguel J Burnstein
3d ago

Just wait until Newsom and the Woke Progressive Communist set a date to ban the sale of gasoline, he’s heavily invested in the lithium market he wants to have a home 🏡 in Martha’s Vineyard all white and very little crime not like deteriorating California which is dying a slow painful death 💀

