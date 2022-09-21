ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam: Who is in the cast?

A MYSTERIOUS murder plot is at the forefront of David O Russell's film Amsterdam.

Directing his first movie since the Jennifer Lawrence-led 2015 drama Joy, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker teams up again with some familiar faces for the 2022 crime comedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeqjY_0i4RvmDe00
Andrea Riseborough, Rami Malek, and Margot Robbie are a part of Amsterdam's ensemble cast Credit: Getty

Who is in the cast of Amsterdam?

In January 2020, production company New Regency revealed that David O Russell had a then-untitled project in development.

While Russell takes on the director's chair and screenwriting duties, it was announced that he was teaming up once more with frequent collaborator Christian Bale.

Bale, who is also one of Amsterdam's producers, was previously featured in Russell's movies The Fighter and American Hustle.

Amsterdam is the third collaboration between Russell and Bale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BFT2b_0i4RvmDe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nONQM_0i4RvmDe00

Regarding the process of working together again, the director told Deadline: "I love talking to Christian and I love life in cinema and in the characters, and we began to talk about it.

"Of all the things we’ve done together, this is the most we’ve gone into how do you deal with life and how do you face your own issues.

"We made a movie that we’d love to see. It’s old-fashioned, with a scenario and characters we love."

Joining Bale in Amsterdam is Birds of Prey actress Margot Robbie.

"It’s a completely unique experience," Robbie stated to Variety.

She further said of her work on the motion picture: "I think we can all attest to that. It’s not like working with anyone else.

"Every day you go to set, you don’t know what’s going to happen.

"Literally you don’t know what you’re going to shoot that day, which is terrifying and also exhilarating."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8CqJ_0i4RvmDe00
Ben Stiller interviewed Russell and the Amsterdam cast at the motion picture's NYC screening Credit: Getty

Taking on one of the three leading roles with Bale and Robbie is Malcolm & Marie star and son of Denzel Washington, John David Washington.

Washington's character Harold Woodsman is one of the three suspects accused of committing the homicide of an unidentified figure.

The characters played by Washington, Bale, and Robbie all work together to clear each of their names in the investigation.

Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, and Robert De Niro are all a part of Amsterdam's ensemble cast.

The roster of actors is rounded out by:

  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michael Shannon
  • Matthias Schoenaerts
  • Alessandro Nivola

When is the release date?

On September 18, 2022, Amsterdam held a red carpet screening at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

Moviegoers can catch the film when it's released in theaters everywhere on Friday, October 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4mgv_0i4RvmDe00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NErGE_0i4RvmDe00

"The story goes deep, about love and friendship. It goes deep into murder and events. And history, which I love," commented Russell.

"It has many layers, so you can watch it more than once and discover things you didn’t get the first time."

