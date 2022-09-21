ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KDAF

3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says

North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
TEXAS STATE
B93

The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?

Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
AUSTIN, TX
AOL Corp

7 cities where the cost of living could be dropping soon

Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not necessarily affordable, are at least more affordable than hotspots like New York and San Francisco, where even a small apartment goes for big bucks.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

A Stunning Modern Farmhouse filled with Warmth and Casual Sophistication Asks $3.995 Million in Austin

The Farmhouse in Austin, a luxurious home in the Lost Creek neighborhood of West Lake Hills featuring 10′ and 11′ ceilings throughout, a dedicated gym, half bath, and oversized laundry room adjacent to the kitchen is now available for sale. This home located at 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512-659-2111) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Farmhouse in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants

Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Tropical Storm Ian on track to becoming hurricane

AUSTIN, Texas - In true September fashion, we had not one, but two named tropical storms added to the list yesterday. The first was Tropical Storm Hermine, which is off the west coast of Africa and will weaken over the coming days in the Atlantic. Our main weather story is...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls

Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
AUSTIN, TX
dallasexpress.com

Transportation Secretary Takes Aim at Abbott Over Busing

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg took aim at Texas Governor Greg Abbott while at an event in Austin. Buttigieg spoke at the Texas Tribune Festival, which The Dallas Express attended, using the opportunity to discuss his record in government and comment on ongoing political issues in the state. When...
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

Texas Tech fans show their class right away vs. Texas football

It didn’t take long for the fans of the Texas Tech Red Raiders to show their true colors at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock for the matchup to open up Big 12 play on Sep. 24 against No. 22 ranked Texas football. Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods posted a picture of a video on Twitter on the afternoon of Sep. 24 showing Texas Tech fans around the entrance tunnel for Texas chanting “F— UT” at the team.
LUBBOCK, TX
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
do512.com

Apple Picking near Austin

No seriously, you can find apples in Texas. We wouldn't clickbait y'all. While we may not have wood-covered bridges along winding country roads draped in gold and rose-colored leaves, we do have dedicated farms pushing out apples for Texans to enjoy each fall. Apples may not want to grow in Texas, but is there anything more Texan than deciding they will anyways?
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach questions how Texas spent 6 figures on recruiting visit for Arch Manning, others

Mike Leach has some questions about Texas’ recruiting spending. Last week, The Athletic reported that Texas spent $280,000 on the official visit weekend for Arch Manning and 8 other Longhorn recruiting targets. This week, the visit was brought up on Mike Leach’s weekly radio show. The former Texas Tech coach did not shy from sharing his thoughts on the big bill.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
