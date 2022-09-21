OU football: Brent Venables, Mike Gundy react to end of Bedlam; Sooners’ special teams renaissance continues

Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Daily
'We're down in the mud': OU football at early crossroads in Brent Venables era after shocking Kansas State loss
Oklahoma’s defense had Kansas State pinned to third-and-16 with a chance to give the ball back to its offense in a one-possession game. On that late fourth quarter play, the Sooners designated a spy to contain shifty Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, who had given them fits on the ground and in the air on Saturday night. But the spy was missing in action when Martinez scrambled up the middle, cut outside and sprinted away for 55 yards.
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
KOCO
Oklahoma Daily
Oklahoma Daily
poncacitynow.com
KOCO
publicradiotulsa.org
