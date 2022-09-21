Read full article on original website
Fox 19
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
WKRC
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
Fox 19
1 dead following Friday crash in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed one person late Friday. Douglas Brooks Jr., 51, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Colerain Avenue near the intersection of W North Bend Road, the Cincinnati Police Department announced early Saturday.
Two inmates escape in Brown County, both back in custody
Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
Fox 19
Blue Ash police trying to ID man who stole packages from retirement facility
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are trying to identify a suspect they say got inside a retirement home facility and stole packages from them. The person seen in photos from Blue Ash tried once to get inside the facility but was unsuccessful. Instead of leaving, police said he waited.
Fox 19
Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
1 taken to hospital after stabbing in Dayton; Police investigating
DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing in Dayton early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 1800 block of Auburn Avenue after a woman called police saying her friend was stabbed, according to Montgomery County Dispatch. >>Witness: Man stabbed to death after...
Fox 19
Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
Fox 19
Woman dies days after NKY crash
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
Cincinnati Police Arrest 14-Year-Old Boy for Killing a Teen in Over-the-Rhine Despite Recent Anti-Violence Measures
The entertainment area has seen sweeping changes from the city after an Aug. 7 shooting left nine people hospitalized.
Fox 19
Inmate escapes Brown County Jail through malfunctioning security door
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Brown County inmate is back in custody after he attempted to escape through a malfunctioning security door, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Craig Senteney, 21, exited through the door, climbed a security fence and then fled from the jail at approximately...
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
Cincinnati: Man Shot Near Bus Stop Carrying Students
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures police pursuit in Dayton; 1 taken into custody
DAYTON — New cruiser cam footage has been released of a police chase that happened in Dayton Thursday night. The pursuit started near Lexington Avenue and Salem Avenue after Dayton police were dispatched to reports of a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery, according to police. >> Active shooter...
Police in Cincinnati declare reports of active shooter at Princeton High School a hoax
School officials at Princeton High School in Cincinnati, Ohio say Friday's reports of an active shooter were not credible. The Sharonville Police Department responded to reports of a shooter, but after arrival, confirmed it was a false alarm. The high school has around 1,600 students. The Cincinnati Police Department sent...
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Fox 19
Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
