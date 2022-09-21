ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

1 dead following Friday crash in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Speeding appears to be a factor in a crash that killed one person late Friday. Douglas Brooks Jr., 51, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Colerain Avenue near the intersection of W North Bend Road, the Cincinnati Police Department announced early Saturday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Spelling#Grammar#Christ Hospital
Fox 19

Man wanted for meat cleaver attack, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is wanted by Cincinnati police after he attacked someone by stabbing them in the shoulder with a meat cleaver, according to court documents. The incident occurred at 4752 Gray Rd. in Northside on Sept. 20, the affidavit says. Light Cole, 48, is considered armed and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown police release videos as investigation into dismembered body continues

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police released a pair of videos Thursday in connection with their investigation into the murder and dismemberment of a man. Police say, John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and asked to speak to an officer about a homicide near the intersection of Stone Path Drive and Stone Path Court, Spokesperson Missy Knight wrote in a news release.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Woman dies days after NKY crash

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Colerain Township’s annual Recycle Day continues to grow

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The community of Colerain Township hosted their annual Recycle Day Saturday morning to help people declutter their homes and recycle their items. Police officers, firefighters and other government employees volunteer at the yearly event, encouraging residents to donate their items to Goodwill, recycle scraps or...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy