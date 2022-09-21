ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Salina Post

Wind Surge sweeps Tulsa, advances to championship

TULSA, Okla. - The Wind Surge finished off the Tulsa Drillers 11-1 on Thursday night as the Surge swept the Drillers in the Divisional series to advance to the Texas League Championship Series where they will play the winner of Frisco/San Antonio. The Surge struck first as Jair Camargo hit...
TULSA, OK
Salina Post

Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy