Read full article on original website
Related
KWU women's volleyball wins 8th straight in sweep of York
A year ago, Rylee Serpan (FR/Spring Hill, Kan.) was playing and dominating volleyball matches as a member of the Spring Hill High School team – her powerful left arm producing a plethora of kills and making life miserable for the Broncos' opponents. Fast forward 12 months and Serpan is...
Wind Surge sweeps Tulsa, advances to championship
TULSA, Okla. - The Wind Surge finished off the Tulsa Drillers 11-1 on Thursday night as the Surge swept the Drillers in the Divisional series to advance to the Texas League Championship Series where they will play the winner of Frisco/San Antonio. The Surge struck first as Jair Camargo hit...
Police work to ID suspects in shooting that injured Kan. teen
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just before 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 5000 block of East Osie in Wichita, according to Officer Charlie Ditch. First responders located the an 18-year-old man unconscious and not breathing. Officers...
Off-duty Kansas police detective arrested after car, bus crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a non-injury accident have made an arrest of an off duty police office. Just after 11:45p.m. Friday, police responded to report of an accident at Douglas and Waco in Wichita involving a blue 2010 Mazda 3 and a city of Wichita Q Line bus, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0