Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
Register Citizen
A decade after Sandy, Bridgeport flooding project over budget and delayed
BRIDGEPORT — A decade after Hurricane Sandy flooded the city's South End, a massive, federally funded project to fortify that neighborhood from future severe weather is at risk of turning into its own disaster if some major hurdles are not addressed. What began as a $64 million total vision...
Register Citizen
Torrington land use team keeps up with city's growth
TORRINGTON — No matter the time of day, day of the week or season of the year, the land use department is a busy place at City Hall. Nate Nardi-Cyrus joined the city's land use office in May, joining City Planner Jeremy Leifert as his assistant. The team also...
New Britain Herald
Walk Away Homelessness returns for seventh annual event at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – Family Promise of Central Connecticut will be hosting its 7th annual Walk Away Homelessness fundraiser Oct. 15 at Walnut Hill Park in New Britain. “We are excited about this year’s walk as it is always wonderful to reconnect with our generous supporters,” said Cheryl Liedke, president of the Central Connecticut Board of Directors, “Now that we are serving more families than ever before, the financial needs of FPCCT are greater than ever. We feel confident that our supporters will help us raise the funds needed to continue serving or families in need.”
Register Citizen
Stamford protesters flood Glenbrook meeting to tell mayor ‘Save our Center’
STAMFORD — The battle over the old Glenbrook Community Center left the confines of late-night government meetings and hit the streets. A 75-person rally Wednesday night rally appeared early on to have the air of a festival, as with laughter and embraces, protesters flooded the sidewalk with signs urging Mayor Caroline Simmons to restore the now-closed building to its former use and not sell the property to developers for more housing and meeting space, as the city proposes.
Register Citizen
Middletown grants zoning change for $22 million, 52,000-square-foot Big Y project
MIDDLETOWN — A local developer was recently granted a special zoning exception to build a 51,892-square-foot store at 502 and 550 Highland Ave. in Middletown, the site of a future Big Y supermarket. The store, to be built in the south end of the city, is estimated to cost...
Register Citizen
Stamford has given out $75,000 in small community grants. Here’s where the money went.
STAMFORD — Community groups will install new signs, pay for event speakers and purchase supplies thanks to money awarded through Stamford’s 2022 Community Micro-Grant Program. Through the initiative, designed to fund projects that beautify or significantly contribute to the quality of life in city neighborhoods, Stamford gave small...
Register Citizen
Torrington Price Rite joins effort to help local families
TORRINGTON — Price Rite Marketplace and Feed the Children, Pepsi, Alexander & Hornung and United Way officials met at the Torrington Price Rite store recently to distribute food and other items to local families. According to the United Way, which identified the families in need, more than 800 families...
Register Citizen
Ex-New Haven chief was in running to helm Bridgeport police
BRIDGEPORT — Those advocating for an outsider to take over the city's police force got disappointing news this week when the three finalists, all insiders, were announced Wednesday: Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia, Captain Lonnie Blackwell and just-retired Captain Roderick Porter. In recent days many in and outside of Mayor...
Register Citizen
Greenwich Public Schools adds ‘vetting’ to list of teacher duties, hoping to bring more uniformity to instruction
GREENWICH — To address complaints from families about the district’s curriculum, Greenwich Public Schools has been pursuing greater transparency and more uniformity throughout its classrooms, officials said. At a recent board retreat, Board of Education members reviewed the Curriculum Council’s work over the summer and spoke about advancements...
ctexaminer.com
Last Year’s Mass Release of Invasive Water Chestnut Bears Fruit on the Lower Connecticut River
A mass release of invasive water chestnut plants last year from a flood control pond in Hartford appears to have caused new infestations of the plant along the Connecticut River this year, according to environmentalists in the region who have been working to remove the plant. Anticipating heavy rain from...
Sidewalk Plan Sparks Safety Debate
New sidewalks are en route to Southern Hamden as part of a revived effort to protect pedestrians — leading some neighbors to question whether safer places to stroll are needed where not many people currently walk. At a Thursday night public input session, Hamden Town Engineer Stephen White detailed...
Register Citizen
Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
MILFORD — The Milford community will have 72 porches to choose from to hear live music on Oct. 1. The third annual Milford Porchfest is part of the annual music event held across the country, where bands gather on front porches in a community. The event started in Ithaca, N.Y., in 2007 to bring local musicians and neighbors together and celebrate. A volunteer committee is organizing Milford's Porchfest with cooperation from the Milford Arts Council.
Register Citizen
‘Those buildings stay hot’: Bridgeport schools face high temperatures without A/C
BRIDGEPORT — When teachers and students arrived for the first day of classes late last month, many of them were met with blazing heat inside their un-air-conditioned schools. In some classrooms, temperatures spiked past 95 degrees as a heat wave moved through the region, prompting the school system to...
Register Citizen
Could Eneida Martinez be returning to Bridgeport City Council?
BRIDGEPORT — A year after losing a close and bitter primary for her East End council seat and failing to convince a Superior Court judge to salvage her political career, former City Councilwoman Eneida Martinez might be on her way back to that legislative body. Wanda Simmons, the fellow...
Parking Change OK’d For Dixwell Plaza Redo
Dixwell Plaza’s redevelopers won permission to scrap a too-costly underground parking garage in exchange for a larger temporary surface parking lot in their ongoing effort to build up the heart of New Haven’s historic Black neighborhood. They won approvals for that parking-related change in plans Wednesday night during...
restaurantclicks.com
New Haven Brunch Spots to Try This Week
Called the Cultural Capital of Connecticut, New Haven is known for its local theater and music scenes. The city is also widely regarded as having delicious food ranging from lobster rolls to the famous local-style pizza. Aside from being a culinary and cultural hotspot, New Haven’s biggest claim to fame...
Register Citizen
East Hartford's first new apartment complex in 50 years key piece to revitalization plan
EAST HARTFORD — Local officials have approved an $81 million project that Mayor Mike Walsh says would be the first apartment complex built in town in nearly 50 years. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved the project at its meeting on Wednesday. Plans call for the apartment complex — Concourse Park — to include a pool, dog park and other amenities, and officials hope the development will help bring more people to the town and the surrounding area.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
Register Citizen
‘A night of music and laughter.’ Dueling Pianos headline CDR fundraiser at Branford Elks Lodge
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Quick. Think of a song. Any song of any genre and any era from pop to country to hip hop to bebop to Motown to swing. Chances are, Savage Dueling Pianos, which will appear at a Community Dining Room...
