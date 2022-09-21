Read full article on original website
CNET
'They Cloned Tyrone' Teaser Puts Jamie Foxx, John Boyega in a Sci-Fi Mystery
Something strange is afoot in Netflix's upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone. When Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision's Monica Rambeau) go busting into what looks like a mysterious lab, they may have stumbled into more than they bargained for. The trailer, out Saturday during Netflix's Tudum global fan event, shows the trio trying to unravel a government conspiracy in this sci-fi comedy -- and marshaling support to figure out what's going on.
In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
FOXBusiness
After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded. "We are currently seeing a...
CNET
Netflix's Tudum Global Fan Event: How to Watch Saturday and What to Expect
Netflix's second annual Tudum global fan event is almost here, and it will be packed with appearances from Chris Hemsworth, Kerry Washington, Kid Cudi, Bridgerton cast members and other stars. Saturday's livestream will deliver the latest news about the streaming service's shows, films and games. A marquee celebration for Netflix,...
CNET
'House of the Dragon': When Episode 6 Drops in Your Time Zone
Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon is one of the most important yet. In the climax of episode 5, Rhaenyra Targaryen married Ser Laenor Velaryon in less than propitious circumstances. As the teaser for episode 6 shows, Sunday's show takes place over a decade later. The Dance of the Dragons draws nearer.
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
CNET
The Best Sci-Fi Movies on HBO Max
HBO Max is absolutely stuffed with sci-fi movies, from the classics to recent blockbusters to underrated bangers more people need to watch. Try little Spanish gem Timecrimes, Moon (starring Sam Rockwell) or Monsters (directed by Gareth Edwards). Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen...
CNET
The Rings of Power Just Connected Nori's and Frodo's Journeys in a Fun Way
Each episode of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power has been a feast for the eyes in a ways that only really compares to Peter Jackson's excellent films. And that makes sense: Middle-earth is a big, beautiful place even in its darkest hours. Because all of the things happening in Rings of Power take place thousands of years before the films, there are a lot of places in Middle-earth we're seeing in a new light. Khazad-dûm is a thriving underground kingdom, while Nùmenor is a vibrant island full of art and armor.
CNET
Amazon's 2022 Echo and Ring Launch Event: How to Get All the Details Live
The economy may be struggling, with consumer confidence at its lowest point in years, but that hasn't stopped the tech industry from preparing for the holiday shopping season with a torrent of new product releases. In August, Samsung showed off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4...
NFL・
CNET
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer Has Millie Bobby Brown Back Solving Mysteries
Enola Holmes is ready to be a respected detective. Too bad her brother Sherlock sucks up all the oxygen in the room. In the trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released Saturday at Netflix's Tudum global fan event, the teenage detective played by Millie Bobby Brown is trying to engage clients, who seem a little skeptical about hiring a young girl. Meanwhile, the agency run by her brother (Henry Cavill) seems to be doing just fine. She gets her chance at a case, though, when a girl comes asking for help to find her missing sister. The trailer showcases plenty of chases, general shenanigans and fourth-wall breaking as Enola sets out to solve the mystery. There might even be an opportunity for the siblings to team up.
CNET
Darth Vader Voice Actor James Earl Jones Signals Retirement From Character
James Earl Jones, the iconic voice behind Star Wars' Darth Vader, has signed over the rights to his archival voice work so that AI technology can be used to re-create his voice, according to a report from Vanity Fair Friday. Jones, who is 91, has been actively working with Lucasfilm...
CNET
'The Crown' Season 5 Gets Release Date Following Queen Elizabeth's Death
A new season of the The Crown will be coming to Netflix on Nov. 9, the streaming giant announced Saturday during its Tudum global fan event. The date reveal follows questions about how the season's release would be handled after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September. Showrunner Peter Morgan told...
