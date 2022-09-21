ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sanderson Sisters Are Bewitching In New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Character Posters

Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.
A modern horror favorite is still causing sleepless nights years later

The new wave of horror is still haunting audiences, and fans are still haunted by one of the last decade’s best films in The Witch. Subtitled A New-England Folktale, The Witch sees horror go back down to its bare bones and flex its creative muscle. Set in the 1630s, it sees a clash of faith as a Puritan family is inundated with unspeakable horrors from just beyond their farmland. Heavily influenced by director Robert Eggers’ love of folklore, it’s become a modern favorite.
Ring In Spooky Season With This ‘Hocus Pocus’-Themed YAHTZEE Game

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is finally here, meaning it’s officially time for a little bit (or a lot) of “Hocus Pocus.” This spooky season is extra exciting, because after almost 30 years, the Sanderson Sisters — played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy — are returning for the long-awaited sequel, “Hocus Pocus 2.”
The New Hocus Pocus 2 x ColourPop Collab Is Wicked Good

Double, double toil and trouble; ColourPop Cosmetics has a new collab brewing just in time for Halloween. The Disney Hocus Pocus 2 and ColourPop collection makeup launches on Sept. 22 with six high-impact products. Some of them are brand new, some of them are ColourPop staples, and all of them are packed with movie references and witchy goodness. If you grew up loving Hocus Pocus and have been waiting with bated breath for details about its long-awaited sequel, you’re going to want to get in line for this drop.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56

Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
Martin Scorsese names the ‘disturbing’ new film that left him unable to sleep after watching

Martin Scorsese was left feeling “deeply disturbed” after watching the latest movie from indie film house A24.The legendary director wrote a rave review of Ti West’s new horror movie, Pearl, starring Mia Goth and sent it to A24, which was subsequently published by /Film.Goth plays the titular role of a young woman living with her infirm and paralyzed father and domineering mother in their Texas farmstead. It’s a prequel to West’s previous A24 film X, which was released earlier this year.In his review, Scorsese raved: “Ti West’s movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days,...
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen

Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
Hellraiser (2022) trailer has such sights to show you

The first full-length trailer for the latest Hellraiser movie is here and fans of the long-running franchise will be pleased that the Cenobites including Pinhead feature prominently, as well as the Lament Configuration AKA LeMarchand’s Puzzle Box. Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for spooky season – on October 7.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Called "Disturbing As Hell" by Netflix Subscribers

Netflix has really carved out a lane for itself in the world of true crime stories. Whether they are presented as documentaries or dramatizations. Netflix's takes on true crime have become incredibly popular over the last few years. This week, the streaming service released its latest true crime story, this one focusing on one of the most disturbing and infamous killers in history: Jeffrey Dahmer.
TikToker Publicly Apologized For Being Rude to a Cast Member, Then Got That Cast Member Fired

We live in an age where social media is the way many people communicate nowadays. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are massive platforms where people can share their love of things with people around the world. One of the fastest growing platforms is people sharing their love for all things Disney. Some people focus on Disneyland, some on Walt Disney World Resort, others on Disney Cruise Line, and some focus on all of it.
New Halloween Ends Featurette Teases Laurie's "Final Reckoning" With Michael Myers

Halloween's Michael Myers and Laurie Strode have had their fair share of showdowns over the years, but the upcoming Halloween Ends is set to be their final battle, with an all-new featurette exploring their violent history together. While Laurie has seemingly seen Michael die at the end of Halloween II, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and 2018's Halloween, the complicated nature of the franchise means a number of those deaths were either retconned or revealed to not actually be deaths, with Michael also once killing Laurie back in 2002's Halloween: Resurrection. Check out the Halloween Ends featurette below before it lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
