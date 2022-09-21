Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Key OK Given to New EntityGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
These are the worst cities in America to live in for allergy sufferersInna DinkinsScranton, PA
Visit The Only Haunted Drive-In Theater in the Country Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenScranton, PA
$90 Million Plan Turns Trash into EnergyGregory VellnerFalls Township, PA
Related
scranton.edu
Health Professions Evaluation Committee
Very likely, you have heard a mention of “HPEC” or “committee letter” and wondered what these were. The Health Professions Evaluation Committee, also referred to as HPEC, is a group of faculty members and the Director of Pre-Medical and Pre-Health Professions Program, who work with prospective applicants during the spring semester immediately preceding the application to professional schools.
pahstidelines.com
PAHS receives new science teacher
Melinda Diehl is the new Biology teacher at Pottsville Area High School. Mrs Diehl attended Pine Grove High School and graduated in 2000. After graduating, she went to Kutztown University to receive her undergraduate degree and then got her Master’s from Wilkes University. Prior to coming to Pottsville, Mrs. Diehl had been to four different school districts. She experienced long term sub positions at Wilson High School and Cedar Crest in Lebanon, both of which she liked. After that, she taught at Haven for fifteen years and then went to teach at Pine Grove for the past two years and now is at Pottsville.
lvpnews.com
Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant
Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
scranton.edu
HR Benefit Sessions Continue Oct. 20, Nov. 17
The Office of Human Resources is pleased to announce the continuation of the learning series, For Your Benefit, with sessions geared toward resources, planning and guidance on topics including our various employee benefit plans and life issues such as telemedicine, benefit overview, tuition remission, and more. Session 2: Oct. 20,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Panther Valley names DeMarco to board
A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
skooknews.com
Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville Opens
Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville is now open, providing primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic laboratory services in the vast, new facility located at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville, which is north of Route 209 and just off Gordon Nagle Trail. The center’s Care Now (urgent care/walk-in services for...
Fetterman blasts Oz’s stroke comments in Bethlehem area campaign stop (PHOTOS)
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman visited the Lehigh Valley on Saturday to build support for his Democratic candidacy for U.S. Senate in the Nov. 8 election against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. Fetterman stepped onstage in Northampton Community College’s Arthur L. Scott Spartan Center in Bethlehem Township to AC/DC’s “Back in...
Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.
Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
susqcoindy.com
Susquehanna County economic development board begins to develop workplan
Members of the Susquehanna County Economic Development Advisory Board, along with the Progess Authority and county commissioners outlined a strategic plan in a day-long session last Thursday. The session was led by former Three Rivers Development Corporation master planner Jack Benjamin who guided Corning, NY, through rebuilding after devastating flooding...
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
skooknews.com
Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania
On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Collecting can tabs
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Fate of old elementary school prompts public outcry in the Poconos
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Residents, School Board members, and Pocono Township officials expressed emotion in the auditorium at the Pocono Mountain School District to discuss the future of Pocono Elementary Center. The district-owned property in Tannersville has been closed since 2013 due to low enrollment. According to the School District,...
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Deaths, readmission rates for heart patients at Pa. hospitals is focus of new report
A Pennsylvania agency on Wednesday released a report focusing on quality-related measures for various heart procedures, including open heart surgery and opening clogged arteries with a catheter, at hospitals in the state. The report from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council looks at nearly adult 60,000 cases involving one...
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Comments / 0