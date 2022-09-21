Melinda Diehl is the new Biology teacher at Pottsville Area High School. Mrs Diehl attended Pine Grove High School and graduated in 2000. After graduating, she went to Kutztown University to receive her undergraduate degree and then got her Master’s from Wilkes University. Prior to coming to Pottsville, Mrs. Diehl had been to four different school districts. She experienced long term sub positions at Wilson High School and Cedar Crest in Lebanon, both of which she liked. After that, she taught at Haven for fifteen years and then went to teach at Pine Grove for the past two years and now is at Pottsville.

POTTSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO