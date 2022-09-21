ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

scranton.edu

Health Professions Evaluation Committee

Very likely, you have heard a mention of “HPEC” or “committee letter” and wondered what these were. The Health Professions Evaluation Committee, also referred to as HPEC, is a group of faculty members and the Director of Pre-Medical and Pre-Health Professions Program, who work with prospective applicants during the spring semester immediately preceding the application to professional schools.
SCRANTON, PA
pahstidelines.com

PAHS receives new science teacher

Melinda Diehl is the new Biology teacher at Pottsville Area High School. Mrs Diehl attended Pine Grove High School and graduated in 2000. After graduating, she went to Kutztown University to receive her undergraduate degree and then got her Master’s from Wilkes University. Prior to coming to Pottsville, Mrs. Diehl had been to four different school districts. She experienced long term sub positions at Wilson High School and Cedar Crest in Lebanon, both of which she liked. After that, she taught at Haven for fifteen years and then went to teach at Pine Grove for the past two years and now is at Pottsville.
POTTSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
scranton.edu

HR Benefit Sessions Continue Oct. 20, Nov. 17

The Office of Human Resources is pleased to announce the continuation of the learning series, For Your Benefit, with sessions geared toward resources, planning and guidance on topics including our various employee benefit plans and life issues such as telemedicine, benefit overview, tuition remission, and more. Session 2: Oct. 20,...
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Panther Valley names DeMarco to board

A former Panther Valley school director has returned to fill a vacant seat on the board. School board members appointed Anthony DeMarco, of Nesquehoning, during a meeting Wednesday night. He replaces Bill Mansberry, who resigned last month. DeMarco previously served more than a decade on the board in the 2000s...
NESQUEHONING, PA
skooknews.com

Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville Opens

Geisinger St. Luke’s Health Center-Pottsville is now open, providing primary care, physical therapy and diagnostic laboratory services in the vast, new facility located at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville, which is north of Route 209 and just off Gordon Nagle Trail. The center’s Care Now (urgent care/walk-in services for...
POTTSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Calling out ‘extremism,’ Shapiro campaigns in northeastern Pa.

Framing the Nov. 8 election for Pennsylvania governor as a fight against “dangerous extremism,” Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro spoke to more than 200 supporters Thursday afternoon in Bethlehem. Shapiro, who is Pennsylvania’s second-term attorney general, is running against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano, whom Shapiro called out for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Fate of former elementary school uncertain after board meeting

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Heated arguments broke out during Wednesday night’s Pocono Mountain School District’s Board Meeting. It was over an industrial company’s more than $8,000,000 offer to purchase a former elementary school in Tannersville. That company, Core5 LLC, is behind two controversial plans to build warehouses in Pocono Township. At the meeting, the public got […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
susqcoindy.com

Susquehanna County economic development board begins to develop workplan

Members of the Susquehanna County Economic Development Advisory Board, along with the Progess Authority and county commissioners outlined a strategic plan in a day-long session last Thursday. The session was led by former Three Rivers Development Corporation master planner Jack Benjamin who guided Corning, NY, through rebuilding after devastating flooding...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Governor Wolf Announces Approval of Environmental and Infrastructure Projects Across Pennsylvania

On Wednesday, Governor Tom Wolf announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. “These projects will improve communities and enhance the quality of life for Pennsylvanians,” said Gov. Wolf. “They are the kind of improvements and upgrades that continue to...
Times News

Collecting can tabs

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 360 in Weatherly recently traveled to Danville to deliver a large quantity of can tabs to Geisinger Ronald McDonald House. From left: Noelle Rambaran, Betty Henry - project chair, Bette Rambaran, Carol Eroh and Aurelia Rambaran. Anyone wishing to donate beverage tabs may drop them off at the monthly unbaked pizza sales or contact any auxiliary member. All tabs must be from aluminum beverage cans such as soda. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
WEATHERLY, PA
WBRE

Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Veteran real estate tax exemptions approved

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have approved two county real estate tax exemptions for disabled, non-wartime, veterans. Previously only fully-disabled wartime veterans were eligible for these exemptions because of the verbiage in Title 51 of Pennsylvania’s Military Affairs. This resulted in a lot of non-wartime veterans or their spouses having their properties […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County in need of foster parents

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

