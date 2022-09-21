ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

New Haven Independent

After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'

DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
FOX 61

Jurassic Quest arrives and some players invade Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — The biggest players at Mohegan Sun this weekend aren’t the high rollers in the casino – they’re the life-like dinosaurs that have invaded the Earth Expo on property. Jurassic Quest has come to Mohegan Sun for a three-day run where the animatronics bring...
Yale Daily News

Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections

This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
New Haven Independent

Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses

SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
onlyinbridgeport.com

A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
Register Citizen

4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
darienite.com

Richard Ettinger Sr., 89, Won Darien Golf Club Championship 11 Times; Runner-Up, 12; Had 10 Holes-in-One

Richard (“Dick”) Wayne Ettinger Sr., 89, formerly of New Canaan, passed away the evening of Sept. 9, in Tequesta Florida. Richard was born on June 28, 1933, and grew up in Schenectady, New York, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High. School in 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company, where he met his life love, Joan Audrey Korniak. Richard and Joan were married in 1953.
NewsTimes

Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID

WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
New Haven Independent

A Panther Passes On

The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
WTNH

Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
zip06.com

Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD

Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
