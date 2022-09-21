Read full article on original website
Race emerges as issue among the Black candidates vying for 5th District Congressional Seat
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The race for Congress in the fifth district is expected to be the most competitive in the state. The district covers most of western Connecticut and includes cities like New Britain, Waterbury, and Danbury.Democratic incumbent Jahana Hayes is being challenged by Republican George Logan for the fifth district seat in […]
New Haven Independent
After Unspeakable Loss, Derby Dad Runs To Raise Awareness Of 'CDH'
DERBY — The day Derby residents Neil and Cynthia Connery found out the gender of their first baby in 2016 was also the day they received a devastating diagnosis. At the couple’s 20-week ultrasound, they not only learned they were going to have a baby boy, but that the baby was diagnosed with a rare birth defect, with no known cause, called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia, or CDH.
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
Widower fights for late husband's pension, 6 years later
Six years after her husband’s death, Judy Lynch is still fighting to receive his hard earned pension.
Jurassic Quest arrives and some players invade Mohegan Sun
MONTVILLE, Conn. — The biggest players at Mohegan Sun this weekend aren’t the high rollers in the casino – they’re the life-like dinosaurs that have invaded the Earth Expo on property. Jurassic Quest has come to Mohegan Sun for a three-day run where the animatronics bring...
Yale Daily News
Who’s running and how to vote in the November elections
This year, Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Although it’s an off-year for local races in New Haven, voters will have plenty of important decisions to make in the upcoming midterm elections. Who’s on the ballot in Connecticut?. Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal and Rep. Rosa DeLauro...
New Haven Independent
Historical Society Program Focuses On Connecticut’s Classic Schoolhouses
SEYMOUR — Step back in time and learn about the small, unique schools that popped up across 18th- and 19th-century Connecticut in a special live program hosted by the Seymour Historical Society on Sunday, September 25, at 2 p.m. Given the much larger size of modern educational facilities, nothing...
onlyinbridgeport.com
A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars
At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
Health Headlines: Yale doctor speaks on link between COVID and brain damage
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New research shows a connection between covid and brain damage. Records of 5.6 million people in the U.S. who have not had covid were compared with the records of 154,000 veterans who did have covid. Those who were positive experienced more brain dangers. “A really substantial increase in their risk […]
Parents peeved over Southington HS word list
Parents peeved over Southington High School word list from a teacher on identity terms, including transgender, CIS gender and white privilege
Register Citizen
4 cute towns around Connecticut’s 'Quiet Corner' to visit this fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Just because Northeastern Connecticut is known as the "Quiet Corner" doesn't mean there is nothing to do there. The region is home to several historic towns, which are filled with rich agricultural communities and natural landmarks. The area can be a perfect place for relaxing fall activities like apple picking or wine tasting.
A police chief is bringing his community together with his vision for law enforcement
Alisyn Camerota introduces us to Chief Foti Koskinas and his Westport, Connecticut police force who are restoring faith in American law enforcement with innovative community involvement.
darienite.com
Richard Ettinger Sr., 89, Won Darien Golf Club Championship 11 Times; Runner-Up, 12; Had 10 Holes-in-One
Richard (“Dick”) Wayne Ettinger Sr., 89, formerly of New Canaan, passed away the evening of Sept. 9, in Tequesta Florida. Richard was born on June 28, 1933, and grew up in Schenectady, New York, and graduated from Mount Pleasant High. School in 1952. He worked for the General Electric Company, where he met his life love, Joan Audrey Korniak. Richard and Joan were married in 1953.
NewsTimes
Westport EMT and Weston firefighter dies with COVID
WESTPORT — Longtime Westport EMT crew chief and Weston firefighter Mark Blake died Tuesday after a “valiant battle" with COVID-19, his obituary said. Blake, 61, of Stratford is survived by his wife, Eileen, and his sons Ryan, 16, and Liam, 13, among others. Blake was born in Boston...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
sheltonherald.com
Uneven playing field: Rich towns dominate CT high school sports amid deep inequalities
New training equipment. Sweatsuits and practice jerseys. Proper footwear for players. Access to private camps where players could hone their skills. Things rival schools have that New Britain can’t afford. At a recent practice, Abraham barked instruction to a team of eager athletes, including twins Kiatyanna and Kasianna Denmark....
greenwichfreepress.com
Tod’s Point Ticket Booth Employee Removed While Town Conducts Review of Gate Access Practices
A post Tuesday on the app Nextdoor.com titled Scam at Greenwich Point described an alleged incident at the Tod’s Point ticket entry booth. The post had garnered 90 comments by Wednesday morning. The post was from David Mickelson, a North Stamford man, who said he had given his niece...
Hartford Hospital doctor recognized for saving neighbor
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford is honoring some of its, community heroes, on Thursday. The West Haven Police Department recognized those who have gone “above and beyond” to help others. Among the group is Hartford Hospital Dr. Avital Porat, who helped save the life of a fellow community member. Porat spotted his neighbor, […]
zip06.com
Detective Moynihan Retires from Branford PD
Branford Police Department (BPD) recognized and thanked Detective Patrick Moynihan upon his retirement September 22, following a 34 year-career in law enforcement which included 14 with BPD. “We wish him luck as he retires from us today,” BPD stated, in message posted to the department’s Facebook page Sept. 22....
