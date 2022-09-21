Read full article on original website
CNET
Rocket Launch to ISS Looks Like Ascending Angel in This Stunning Space Photo
Space can be poetic, and sometimes that poetry is visual. A wild view of a crewed Russian Soyuz launch on Wednesday looks to me like an angelic figure, wings spread, ascending toward orbit. The photo comes from European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who's currently on board the International Space...
NME
‘Hellblade’ developer denies that it will replace voice actors with AI in future games
In good news for voice actors across the industry, Hellblade developer Ninja Theory has confirmed that it will not replace human voice actors with AI technology in their future titles. For a bit of context, a recent report examined Altered AI, a company that promises to enable developers to “create...
Call of Duty is betting big on AI. Will it pay off?
We could be entering a new era of multiplayer shooters.
Ars Technica
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ crashes are being fixed by Infinity Ward
Infinity Ward has confirmed that it is investigating issues with the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta crashing on Xbox, although players are also reporting issues with the PC version. In a tweet posteed earlier today (September 23), Infinity Ward shared that it is “aware of an issue with...
NME
‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers
Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
FIFA・
NME
Microsoft “very, very confident” Activision Blizzard merger will go ahead
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said the company is “very, very confident” that its merger with Activision Blizzard will go ahead. The £50billion deal was first announced back in January but earlier this month, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) voiced concerns that the merger may “harm rivals” and “damage competition.”
Cyberpunk 2077 is going to become even more unbearable for your graphics card
Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) will soon get an update that will push its ray tracing to the next level with the introduction of a new Ray Tracing: Overdrive setting. This was announced as part of Nvidia's RTX 40-series launch (opens in new tab), as Nvidia used the new mode to show off the frame rate capabilities of its new DLSS 3 (opens in new tab) tech. That's good news for anyone that enjoys rampaging through Night City, although it's potentially bad news for your graphics card if the native frame rates are anything to go by.
NME
‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer modes list
Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the last game in the series, adding in new weapons, maps and modes. The modes are particularly interesting this time around, with a new third-person view available in some of them. Each mode has a different set of objectives, player count and maps, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into before loading in.
FIFA・
The Verge
This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick
If you thought the prices of Nvidia’s new RTX 40-series cards were ridiculous, wait until you see all the third-party RTX 4090 designs. Ridiculous doesn’t even begin to describe the RTX 4090 Serious Gaming (yes, that’s the name) from Galax. Let’s start with the packaging. Exhibit A:...
NME
It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers
This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
Nvidia CEO proclaims 'Moore's law is dead' over RTX 40-series GPU pricing
Here's what Jensen Huang has to say about the price of graphics cards today.
