CNET

Rocket Launch to ISS Looks Like Ascending Angel in This Stunning Space Photo

Space can be poetic, and sometimes that poetry is visual. A wild view of a crewed Russian Soyuz launch on Wednesday looks to me like an angelic figure, wings spread, ascending toward orbit. The photo comes from European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, who's currently on board the International Space...
ASTRONOMY
Ars Technica

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Even though Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a sequel to a well-loved crossover, it’s still hard to fathom that it’s a real game. Blending the distinct worlds of Nintendo’s iconic Super Mario franchise and Ubisoft’s raving, oddball Rabbids series, the original Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle took many liberties with its sources. Yet it was still a game that was a passionate tribute to both.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ crashes are being fixed by Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has confirmed that it is investigating issues with the Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta crashing on Xbox, although players are also reporting issues with the PC version. In a tweet posteed earlier today (September 23), Infinity Ward shared that it is “aware of an issue with...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Apex Legends’ studio calls out “harassment” towards developers

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Titanfall, has called out the “harassment” its developers are receiving from some players. Taking to Twitter, Respawn shared a statement that explains how “recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team.”...
FIFA
NME

Microsoft “very, very confident” Activision Blizzard merger will go ahead

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said the company is “very, very confident” that its merger with Activision Blizzard will go ahead. The £50billion deal was first announced back in January but earlier this month, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) voiced concerns that the merger may “harm rivals” and “damage competition.”
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to become even more unbearable for your graphics card

Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) will soon get an update that will push its ray tracing to the next level with the introduction of a new Ray Tracing: Overdrive setting. This was announced as part of Nvidia's RTX 40-series launch (opens in new tab), as Nvidia used the new mode to show off the frame rate capabilities of its new DLSS 3 (opens in new tab) tech. That's good news for anyone that enjoys rampaging through Night City, although it's potentially bad news for your graphics card if the native frame rates are anything to go by.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ multiplayer modes list

Modern Warfare 2 builds upon the last game in the series, adding in new weapons, maps and modes. The modes are particularly interesting this time around, with a new third-person view available in some of them. Each mode has a different set of objectives, player count and maps, so it’s important to know what you’re getting into before loading in.
FIFA
NME

It’s time fans stop thinking they can be game developers

This Week In Games is a weekly column that tackles gaming’s biggest stories. This week, Jake Tucker argues that players shouldn’t presume to know better than the people who make their favourite game – especially when harassment comes into play. What is it that makes game fans...
