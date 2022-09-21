SYDNEY (AP) — Bec Allen was instrumental in Australia’s 69-54 win over Serbia scoring 16 points on Sunday in the World Cup. But her status for the rest of the tournament is in question after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Allen was diving for a loose ball in front of the Australia bench when she took a knee to her midsection. She was down on the court for a few minutes before she was helped off by team trainers. She was later taken in a wheelchair to the back with about 20 seconds left in the game. “We’ll have to wait for the doctor and see,” Australia coach Sandy Brondello said. “It would be really unfortunate as she’s played really well for us and she’s a key member of our team.”

