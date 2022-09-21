Read full article on original website
Related
Bec Allen gets hurt as Australia beat Serbia 69-54
SYDNEY (AP) — Bec Allen was instrumental in Australia’s 69-54 win over Serbia scoring 16 points on Sunday in the World Cup. But her status for the rest of the tournament is in question after getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Allen was diving for a loose ball in front of the Australia bench when she took a knee to her midsection. She was down on the court for a few minutes before she was helped off by team trainers. She was later taken in a wheelchair to the back with about 20 seconds left in the game. “We’ll have to wait for the doctor and see,” Australia coach Sandy Brondello said. “It would be really unfortunate as she’s played really well for us and she’s a key member of our team.”
BBC
Teenage Russian tennis player banned for nine months after anti-doping breach
A 14-year-old Russian tennis player has been banned for nine months following an anti-doping breach. The player, who has not been named because of their age, tested positive for meldonium. They were competing in only their second senior tournament in January this year when they were selected for a random...
BBC
Emma Raducanu retires from Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko with injury
Great Britain's Emma Raducanu is out of the Korea Open after retiring injured from her semi-final against top seed Jelena Ostapenko. The 19-year-old took a medical timeout during the second set as she struggled with a left glute injury. She carried on as Ostapenko claimed the second set but conceded...
Comments / 0