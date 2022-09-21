Read full article on original website
Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne recently put A.D.'s nagging injury absences into perspective.
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics take step back heading into the preseason
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is roughly a month from starting, teams are pretty much set with
The three players the Spurs could be offering for Russell Westbrook
According to multiple reports, if the Los Angeles Lakers are to trade Russell Westbrook soon, their most likely trade partners would be the Utah Jazz or the Indiana Pacers. However, a new potential option has recently emerged: the San Antonio Spurs. They are in rebuilding or even tanking mode after...
NBA insider links Frank Vogel to Celtics amidst Ime Udoka controversy
The Boston Celtics could consider former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel for a position on their coaching staff, according to NBA reporter Chris Mannix. Boston is going through a major change for the 2022-23 season, as head coach Ime Udoka was suspended by the team for a violation of team policies. Udoka reportedly made “unwanted comments” to a female staffer that he was in a consensual relationship with.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
Duke's SI cover when Albert Pujols hit first home run
On Friday night, Albert Pujols joined a now-four-member club by belting the 700th home run of his 22-year MLB career. One way to better appreciate just how long the 42-year-old has been hitting dingers as a major leaguer is to look at the Duke basketball-themed cover of Sports Illustrated from the ...
Washburn: How will Tatum, Brown respond to Udoka's year-long suspension?
With training camp one week away, the Boston Celtics suddenly must prepare for a season without their head coach. Ime Udoka reportedly is facing a year-long suspension for violating organizational guidelines. His assistant Joe Mazzulla is expected to replace him in the interim, but neither he nor anyone else on Boston's bench has any NBA head coaching experience.
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Facing ‘Significant’ Financial Penalty
Embattled Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka will be punished with a “significant financial penalty” as part of his one-year suspension, team officials announced Friday. Celtics chief executive officer Wyc Grousbeck declined to specify whether Udoka’s suspension for the NBA’s 2022-23 was paid or unpaid. But...
