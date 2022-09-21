ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lawmakers weigh in on blue cities bussing homeless people out of town while criticizing border states' migrant flights to them

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Burt
3d ago

Lawmakers are fine with Democrats moving them around the country, but they have a problem if Republicans do it,reason for divided country.

Bob La
3d ago

Gavin Newsome did that in San Francisco when he was mayor there. this is nothing new. new York is famous for kicking the homeless out of times Square every new years

mountain girl
3d ago

Think there needs to be wide range outrage. Every news station needs to be down there and blasting Biden and his lack of action! Every social media needs to be also showing how Biden is blind along with cackling hyena of doing anything.

