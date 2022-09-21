WAVERLY, Ohio — Bryan White is a lieutenant with the Madison Co. Sheriff's Office. Before that he was a special agent with the Ohio Bureau of Investigation. In 2016, White processed the scene where someone shot and killed Dana Rhoden, 37, and two of her children — 16-year-old Chris Rhoden Jr. and 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden.

WAVERLY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO