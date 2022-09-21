ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Tony Hawk visits Ohio skatepark designed by his father

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tony Hawk visited Ohio this week to the skatepark his dad helped create. Hawk posted a picture of him skating at Dodge Park in Columbus. He said his father was approached by the city about helping design a public skatepark in 1988. The skatepark was finished...
COLUMBUS, OH

