ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Whiting, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Accidents
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#The Room#Traffic Accident#Nj#Mercury Grand Marquis#Community Medical Center
New Jersey 101.5

Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested

NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE WITH ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at exit 81. There is an entrapment but the victim is conscious and complaining of knee pain. Avoid this area while this accident scene is cleared.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
63K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy