NJ man found dead in kettle cooker ‘valued family above all else’
A South Jersey man who died in a workplace accident was being mourned as the "rock of his family," days after the horrific discovery. State Police said they found Dale Devilli, of Millville, unresponsive inside of a kettle cooker at a Lassonde Pappas food processing plant on Monday. Federal labor...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings
Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia, including one on South Street following a fight.
Can You Identify Him? Man Wanted for Robbing Bank in Atco, NJ
Detectives are asking for your help identifying a man wanted for robbing a bank in Camden County Thursday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay and Waterford Township Police Chief Dan Cormaney say Truist Bank at 249 White Horse Pike in Atco was hit just before 4:30 PM. According to police,...
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
1 dead in crash involving New Jersey Transit bus, car in Cherry Hill
Authorities said the crash involved a car and a New Jersey Transit bus. Westbound lanes of Route 70 were closed at Kings Highway while crews investigated.
NJ man body slams cat and throws it in dumpster, police say
Someone who lives at the Forrest Creek Apartment Complex got quite a surprise when she checked what was on her doorbell camera video Saturday night. A man repeatedly picking up a cat and body slamming it into a concrete floor of an outdoor vestibule. According to West Deptford police, the...
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
TOMS RIVER: OVERTURNED VEHICLE WITH ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the northbound side of the Garden State Parkway at exit 81. There is an entrapment but the victim is conscious and complaining of knee pain. Avoid this area while this accident scene is cleared.
Another Broad Daylight Shooting In Atlantic City, New Jersey
Multiple law enforcement sources have exclusively confirmed to us that a shooting has occurred on Wednesday, September 21 at approximately 4:30 p.m. at 140 N. South Carolina Avenue, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. We have also confirmed that the victim was shot in the back and is alive at this...
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
Body pulled from waters off Staten Island may be woman reported missing in N.J.
The body recovered from the waters off of Great Kills Park in Staten Island on Thursday morning may be a woman reported missing in New Jersey the night before, authorities said. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death for the unidentified female whose body was spotted just before...
Funny guy imitates every stereotypical shoobie at the NJ shore
In an earlier story, we highlighted a funny guy who imitated people who visit Avalon, New Jersey. They are Shoobies - now gone from South Jersey until the spring. OK, not really. They're pretty much here all year round these days. Anyway, a funny YouTube guy has decided to poke...
Connection? Missing woman in Keansburg, body found on Staten Island
NJ State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the connection between a woman reported missing late Wednesday night and a body found Thursday morning off Staten Island. The U.S. Coast Guard said a call was received by Monmouth County 911 around 11 p.m. The call led to an...
TOMS RIVER: BICYCLIST STRUCK AND INJURED
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on the 1300 block of Route 9, near First Financial Bank, for a bicyclist who was struck by a car and injured. The bicyclist is alert and conscious complaining of head and back pain. No additional information is available at this time.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
