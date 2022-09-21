ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after crash in Mt. Airy

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy on Friday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 10:09 p.m. when officers were called to the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue to investigate a crash. Police said a driver, identified as Douglass Brooks, 51, was traveling...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man injured in shooting near Washington Park

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman dies days after NKY crash

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview

CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
CINCINNATI, OH

