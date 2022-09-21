Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox 19
19-year-old shot on Race Street Saturday afternoon
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg on the 1500 block of Race Street Saturday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, District one officers said. As of now, a suspect is not in...
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead after crash in Mt. Airy
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Mt. Airy on Friday, according to Cincinnati police. It happened around 10:09 p.m. when officers were called to the 5000 block of Colerain Avenue to investigate a crash. Police said a driver, identified as Douglass Brooks, 51, was traveling...
WLWT 5
Police: 82-year-old woman dies from injuries sustained in crash in Crescent Springs
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — A senior citizen woman has died following injuries she sustained from an accident on Saturday. According to the Villa Hills Police Department, a single-vehicle crash occurred last Saturday at 3:03 p.m. in the 700 block of Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs. A preliminary...
WKRC
Hamilton County Coroner's Office looking for family of woman who died in local motel
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The search is on for the family of a homeless woman who died this week in a local motel. Thirty-four-year-old Casey Swinegar was found on Wednesday at the Rest Inn Motel on Central Parkway. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is looking for relatives to give her a proper burial.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead following shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI — A man has died following a shooting in Millvale on Friday evening. Officers responded to the 3200 block of Beekman Street, just south of Moosewood around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police say firefighters tried to save the shooting victim who appeared to be in...
WKRC
Man injured in shooting near Washington Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man was injured in a shooting in OTR on Saturday evening. Police say the victim was shot in the leg Saturday on Race and 15th streets. Officials say the person was in stable condition and that bullets went into a nearby restaurant, Fillo, and an apartment building. No one in either building was hurt.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Sixth Street in downtown Cincinnati. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Woman dies days after NKY crash
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WXIX) - A Florence woman died Wednesday from injuries she suffered days earlier in a crash. Rosemary Newberry, 82, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after being injured in a single-vehicle crash on Sept. 17 on Bromley Crescent Springs Road in Crescent Springs, according to the Villa Hills Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Mount Washington for reports of a crash involving a school bus on Beechmont Avenue. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Trenton Avenue and West 8th Street in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
Crash in Mt. Airy claims one
Two cars collided when a driver lost control of his vehicle and crossed the centerline. Excessive speed seems to be a factor in the collision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Ferguson Road in West Price Hill. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati firefighters rescue cats from house fire, administer oxygen
CINCINNATI — A group of Cincinnati firefighters helped rescue several cats from a fire on Wednesday. The fire broke out at a home in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue. The fire was quickly put out and several cats were rescued. The cats needed oxygen therapy so firefighters quickly...
WKRC
Police asking for help finding suspect in Corryville shooting that paralyzed man
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police want help tracking down a suspect in a shooting that left a man paralyzed. The shooting happened on West Corry Street in Corryville in August. Court documents say Richawn Walker waited in his vehicle in the parking lot of a Walgreen's, and fought with the victim before shooting him.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road and Colerain Avenue in Mount Airy. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Officials: 5 people displaced following a fire in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Five people are displaced following a structure fire in East Walnut Hills, Friday. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to the 400 block of Torrence Court for reports of a multi-family residential fire at 4:05 p.m. Upon...
WLWT 5
Police investigating after USPS mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Fairview
CINCINNATI — Postal crimes continue to plague the Greater Cincinnati area. Investigators confirm to WLWT that a gun was pulled in the latest robbery Wednesday afternoon around 2500 Halstead Street in the Fairview neighborhood. According to postal inspector Nicole Lutz of the Cincinnati Field Office, postal assets were taken...
Two inmates escape in Brown County, both back in custody
Two inmates are back in police custody after escaping from the Brown County Jail, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Comments / 5