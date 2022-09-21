Mini budget 2022 LIVE: Business energy costs SLASHED in half for 6 months with £150bn fund; plus Kwasi Kwarteng tax cuts

THE Government has announced details of a bumper rescue package to ease the burden of energy bills on businesses.

The measures - announced ahead of a so-called Mini Budget on Friday - detail a discount on energy bills funded by taxpayers for businesses in Britain and Northern Ireland.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg revealed details of Kwasi Kwarteng's £150bn support package at 9am today, with the Chancelllor saying: "We have stepped in to stop businesses collapsing, protect jobs, and limit inflation.

“And with our plans to boost home-grown energy supply, we will bring security to the sector, growth to the economy and secure a better deal for consumers.”

The new rescue package, which comes into effect from October 1, is thought to apply to all sectors of the business economy, with the government cutting costs by subsidising wholesale energy prices charged to business users during the Cost of Living crisis.

Read our Mini Budget 2022 live blog below for the latest...

Hotel owner talks the 'impossible situation' businesses are in

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Guy Adams, owner of the Isle of Barra Beach Hotel in the Hebrides, said his bills were set to rise by 377.66% in October, which "would probably most likely have finished us off".

"It would not have just been that one bill, all our suppliers would have been getting roughly the same," he said, discussing what would have happened without government intervention.

"The charges would have gone to such an extent where at present our cheapest room rate is £110 per night, we would have had to raise that to £415 per night - literally that would be the cheapest rate and there just aren't people who would pay that sort of money."

However, Adams was critical of the short-term approach the government has taken today.

He said: "The fact that it is going to be reviewed in six months is not practical and also it will still take the rates up considerably more than people would be prepared to pay.

"They will be paying rates they would expect to pay in London. They will not be paying rates they expect to pay in the Hebrides."

Recap: What was announced today?

Announced today, the Energy Bill Relief Scheme will apply from October 1, and is designed to help businesses across the country.

The scheme will freeze gas and electricity prices for all firms for six months from 1 October.

Specifically, wholesale gas and energy prices will be fixed at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per MWh for gas for six months.

This plan will also apply to schools and hospitals.

“As we are doing for consumers, our new scheme will keep their energy bills down from October, providing certainty and peace of mind,” Liz Truss said, while announcing the plan.

“At the same time, we are boosting Britain’s homegrown energy supply so we fix the root cause of the issues we are facing and ensure greater energy security for us all.”

'Panic not over', says business owners amid business plan announcement

While business owners are glad for the help, some reactions to the government's new business plan have been lukewarm.

Speaking to the BBC Josh Farrant front-of-house manager at Ye Olde Fleece Inn in Kendal, Cumbria said the "panic" is not over yet.

"That some help is coming gives us a bit of hope," "But we are still massively going to have to look at the way we do things."

"It doesn't mean the panic is over," he says. "It's going to run for six months, then we'll see."

When will the "mini budget" be announced?

The Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, will announce his new "mini budget" on Friday, September 23.

The announcement will be made at noon from the House of Commons.

Stick here for all the latest details.

‘Not every measure will be popular’, says Truss ahead of Friday’s mini-budget

Speaking ahead of the release of the Government’s so-called mini-budget on Friday, the PM has stated that not all new measures “will be popular.”

“We’re on the side of delivering a higher wage economy. That’s what we need to do.

“We’ll take every measure. Not every measure will be popular.

“There are always vested interests, people that oppose measures that increase economic growth.

“But what is important to me and what is important to the chancellor is that people have more opportunities, there is more investment, and there are jobs with higher wages. We’re prepared to make that argument.”

Unclear as to whether some households are entitled to energy discount

It is estimated that a further 850,000 households live in mobile homes on 2,000 sites across the UK and it was unclear as to whether they would be entitled to the energy bill discount.

The government had in recent week failed to clarify how more than 17,000 additional households that rely on heating networks to warm their homes will receive the discount - however, new legislation will ensure these homes get the money off.

'Businesses are the beating heart of the British economy.'

Jacob Rees-Mog has said that due to businesses being "hit hard by global rises in energy prices caused by Putin's illegal war" they will be taking "urgent action and launching the Energy Bill Relief Scheme."

Jacob Rees-Mog hints at industries getting further help

Speaking to Sky News, Jacob Rees-Mog was asked if schools facing similar gas prices as today would still get help next year, he said: "Schools and hospitals and care homes are obviously going to be able to afford their energy in a year's time as well as today.

"I can't announce future schemes, it would be wrong to do so, but we need to make sure that we use this time to find out where the support is needed."

Higher-than-expected government borrowing in August

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics have revealed higher-than-expected government borrowing in August.

Rising inflation saw the interest on government debt jump to £8.2 billion last month.

In response to the figures, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng said: "Our priority is to grow the economy and improve living standards for everyone - with strong economic growth and sustainable public finances going hand in hand.

"As chancellor, I have pledged to get debt down in the medium term.

"However, in the face of a major economic shock, it is absolutely right that the government takes action now to help families and businesses, just as we did during the pandemic."

PM to ‘cut stamp duty’

Currently no stamp duty is paid on the first £125,000 of any property purchase.

The threshold at which the duty is paid for first-time buyers is £300,000.

Whether the property is residential or non-residential or mixed-use will determine how much buyers pay.

The new PM will launch a major shake-up of all levies for hard-up families and businesses, with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng preparing to unveil his mini-Budget on Friday.

Package welcomed by ACCA UK

Glenn Collins, Head of ACCA UK has welcomed the package as it has "pulled many businesses back from the brink".

“Today’s announcement from the government addressing the rising cost of energy for businesses is welcomed by ACCA UK.

“While a support package had been announced for consumers, businesses faced uncertainty with rising energy costs alongside higher interest rates and supply chain disruption. Capping the rates at which businesses can be charged for their energy usage has pulled many businesses back from the brink who were faced with shutting their doors or increasing prices by an astronomical amount to keep the lights on.

“However, further balanced action needs to be taken by the government to ensure that SMEs, the backbone of the UK economy, can navigate this uncertain time. All eyes will be on the upcoming fiscal announcement and the support that will be provided to businesses in both the short and the long term.”

Plans to 'axe stamp duty'

The Chancellor is also expected to slash the Health and Social Care Levy that was brought in under Boris Johnson’s administration last April.

Last night The Times reported that Ms Truss has been working secretly on plans to axe stamp duty.

Cutting the levy will encourage growth by allowing more people to move property and getting more first-time buyers on the housing ladder.

Money think tank chief says support package was 'inevitable'

Economist Paul Johnson told BBC radio: "Some businesses were seeing their energy bills going up by five percent - or certainly that was likely to happen from October."

The director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies continued: "I rather wish they had done the same for households because for households and for businesses this is something of almost a panic reaction," he said.

"You have got to do something and the only thing that they can do immediately is protect everybody, whereas in the medium term if this goes on we really want something that is more targeted."

The package 'addresses the largest and most volatile cost pressure'

The Food and Drink Federation CEO Karen Betts said: "We welcome the scope of the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme and the speed with which it’s being rolled out.

"It addresses the largest and most volatile cost pressure facing our industry right now.

"Although some aspects of the scheme are still to be clarified, it offers relief to food and drink manufacturers across the UK.

Price reduction will vary

Non-domestic customers on existing fixed price contracts will be eligible for support as long as the contract was agreed on or after 1 April 2022.

Provided that the wholesale element of the price the customer is paying is above the Government Supported Price, their per unit energy costs will automatically be reduced by the relevant p/kWh for the duration of the Scheme.

Customers entering new fixed price contracts after 1 October will receive support on the same basis.

Funding for those who 'are not able to receive support through the Energy Price Guarantee'

The Business Department said: "The Government will also provide an additional payment of £100 to households across the UK who are not able to receive support for their heating costs through the Energy Price Guarantee.

"This might be because they live in an area of the UK that is not served by the gas grid and is to compensate for the rising costs of alternative fuels such as heating oil."

'Long term investment decisions' will now benefit

Anthony Impey, CEO of Be the Business, said: "This package of support will give business owners the confidence to take long term investment decisions, which many have been postponing in response to rising prices.

"They can now focus their efforts on activities that drive growth and productivity, such as adoption of technology and increasing the skills of their employees and management teams."

Business will 'warmly welcome' the support

Stephen Phipson of Make UK, have said UK manufacturers would "warmly welcome" the support.

"Government has delivered a scheme which is simple to understand, giving reassurance to the business sector and making immediately available the much-needed help companies have been calling for across the board at a time energy costs were spiralling out of control."

However, Mr Phipson warned firms may need "support for a longer period if we are to protect jobs and remain competitive" as energy prices were likely to remain high for more than six months.

Thousands to get additional help

The government have stated that additional funding will be made available so that £400 payments will be extended to include park home residents and tenants whose landlords pay for their energy.

The Government will introduce legislation to make sure landlords pass the EBSS discount on to tenants who pay all-inclusive bills so that households are receiving the same support.

UKHospitality 'welcome its inclusiveness'

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality said: "This intervention is unprecedented and it is extremely welcome that Government has listened to hospitality businesses facing an uncertain winter.

"We particularly welcome its inclusiveness – from the smallest companies to the largest - all of which combine to provide a huge number of jobs, which are now much more secure.

"The Government has recognised the vulnerability of hospitality as a sector, and we will continue to work with the Government, to ensure that there is no cliff edge when these measures fall away."

Todays announcement EQUIVALENT to energy price guarantee

Today's newly announced support pack is equivalent to the energy price guarantee that Liz Truss announced earlier this month.

That previous announcement will see household bills capped at £2,500 for two years.

While homes have always been protected by an energy cap - which is set by Ofgem.

But until this year there was zero protection or caps for businesses.

Tweet from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

The givernment has annocuned a package helping UK businesses to cop with rising energy costs by offering a six mnth discount on bills.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy tweeted that it will cover "businesses, charities and public-sector organisations such as schools and hospitals".

Check out more details in the department's tweet below

Review will be published in three months

The government will publish a review into the operation of the scheme in three months to inform decisions on future support after March 2023.

The review will focus in particular on identifying the most vulnerable non-domestic customers and how the Government will continue assisting them with energy costs.

Scheme will apply to all non-domestic energy customers

All non-domestic energy customers in England, Scotland and Wales will have the Energy Bill Relief Scheme apply to them.

Northern Ireland will have a parallel scheme, based on the same criteria and offering comparable support.

Six month cap to end on March 31, 2023

Jacob Rees-Mogg confirmed a cap will come into place for six months, beginning October 1 and ending on 31 March 2023.

It will ensure firms are only paying "less than half the wholesale prices anticipated this winter".

The freeze will also apply to schools, community centres, hospitals and third sector organisations such as charities.

It will be applied automatically, so there's no need to contact suppliers.