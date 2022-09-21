ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Homeowner Confronts Burglars With Shotgun in Tarzana

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

TARZANA (CNS) - Two suspected burglars were chased away by a homeowner wielding a shotgun during an aborted robbery police say, and they are at large Wednesday in Tarzana.

Police responded to the 18000 block of Wells Drive west of Reseda Boulevard at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a burglary and learned a homeowner heard glass breaking in the residence and confronted the masked suspects with a shotgun, Fox 11 reported.

The suspects, dressed in hoodies, ran away from the home and the area.

According to broadcast reports, no property was taken and no shots were fired.

PUBLIC SAFETY
Los Angeles, CA
