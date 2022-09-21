ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be playable in FIFA 23

By Seth Vertelney
 3 days ago

Ted Lasso and his AFC Richmond side are coming to FIFA 23.

EA Sports announced that the protagonists of the hit show “Ted Lasso” would be fully playable on the upcoming video game, which will be released on September 30.

Users will be able to select Ted Lasso as a playable manager in Career Mode, or they can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into any playable Career Mode league.

Richmond will feature all of its most recognizable players from the show, including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo. EA Sports released a trailer that fittingly showed Kent getting sent off after a rough challenge on an opponent.

Additionally, the club’s home stadium of Nelson Road will also be integrated into FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One on September 30.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

