Public Safety

New York sues Donald Trump, company and family members over widespread fraud claims, seeks at least $250 million in penalties

By Dan Mangan
CNBC
 3 days ago
Nothing but the truth
3d ago

Is life getting better in America or what? Finally we're going to hold this criminal accountable. We're going to see his tax returns now ! Expect Trump to throw his kids under the bus.

SO
3d ago

Wah wah. Trumpy and swamp always corrupt and always whining. Hope they get bankrupted and then imprisoned. Couldnt happen to a more horrible family.

jargusti
3d ago

It's about time this pathological liar and con man to get nailed after a 3 year investigation. Trump's lawyer can make any claim she wants, but for a lawsuit to be filed by an AG means they've got the goods on him. Better be prepared to pay that huge fine, Donnie!

