Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO