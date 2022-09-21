New York sues Donald Trump, company and family members over widespread fraud claims, seeks at least $250 million in penalties

Read full article on original website
Nothing but the truth
3d ago
Is life getting better in America or what? Finally we're going to hold this criminal accountable. We're going to see his tax returns now ! Expect Trump to throw his kids under the bus.
Reply(5)
49
SO
3d ago
Wah wah. Trumpy and swamp always corrupt and always whining. Hope they get bankrupted and then imprisoned. Couldnt happen to a more horrible family.
Reply
30
jargusti
3d ago
It's about time this pathological liar and con man to get nailed after a 3 year investigation. Trump's lawyer can make any claim she wants, but for a lawsuit to be filed by an AG means they've got the goods on him. Better be prepared to pay that huge fine, Donnie!
Reply(31)
67
Related
cityandstateny.com
Hurricane Fiona pummels Puerto Rico and AG James targets Trump
Nearly five years since Hurricane Maria unleashed havoc in Puerto Rico, New Yorkers are once again responding after a new storm thundered furiously down upon the island and the Dominican Republic. Home to about 660,000 people of Puerto Rican origin and 708,000 people of Dominican roots, New York is a state strongly connected to both places. Hurricane Fiona, the first major hurricane of this year’s Atlantic season, left over a million people in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic without power and running water for days. Hundreds of homes were also destroyed and at least several people have been declared dead. New York’s response has been both swift and intensive. Many local organizations sprung into action by collecting donations and delivering important supplies, as have the state's top officials. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul deployed state troopers and emergency management specialists to aid the religion – many of whom speak Spanish. Read on for more important news.
Trump ally Mike Lindell being investigated in connection with alleged Colorado election security breach
WASHINGTON — Mike Lindell, the My Pillow Inc chief executive and ally to former President Donald Trump, is under U.S. federal investigation for identity theft and for conspiring to damage a protected computer connected to a suspected voting equipment security breach in Colorado. The new details about the focus...
NYC crime surge leaves former NY gov 'extremely worried' businesses will flee 'frightened' city
Former Democrat New York Gov. David Paterson expressed concern Wednesday that surging crime in New York City is driving businesses out of the Big Apple. Paterson joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss the city's crime crisis after a man went on an ax-wielding rampage inside a Manhattan McDonald’s over the weekend.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York DA launches 'criminal' probe into Republican candidate Lee Zeldin over election fraud allegations
An upstate New York district attorney is moving forward with a criminal probe into elections fraud allegations lauded against Republican candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin the same week absentee ballots are being sent out in the high-stakes race against Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The Times Union first reported on...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Virginia woman gets 10 years for using New Jersey resident’s identity to get apartment, Mercedes Benz
A Norfolk woman has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for misuse of a Social Security number, loan fraud, and identity theft.
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The No. 1 best city to retire isn't in Florida—but several others in the top 10 for 2022 are
When it comes to the best cities to spend your retirement years, the Sunshine state takes nearly half of the top 10 spots, according to WalletHub's 2022 Best and Worst Places to Retire survey. While historic Charleston, South Carolina, takes first place, Orlando, Florida, ranks a close second. The survey...
NBC New York
Ex-Restaurant Owner Charged With Murder in Long Island Woman's Penthouse Slay
A 55-year-old Long Island man has been arraigned on murder and weapons charges in the killing of his 39-year-old girlfriend, who was found shot to death inside the luxury apartment they shared after a welfare check in late July, Nassau County prosecutors said Tuesday. Mark Small, of Elmont, pleaded not...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
Comments / 301